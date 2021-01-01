JavaScript Data Grid: Date Filter
Date filters allow you to filter date data. The Provided Filters and Simple Filters pages explain the parts of the date filter that are the same as the other provided filters. This page builds on that and explains some details that are specific to the date filter.
Date Filter Parameters
Date Filters are configured though the
filterParams attribute of the column definition. All of the parameters from Provided Filters are available:
buttons
string[]
Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are:
closeOnApply
boolean
If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to
true.
Default:
false
debounceMs
number
By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, set
debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by.
newRowsAction
string
This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to
'clear', updating the data in the grid by calling
api.setRowData() (or updating the
rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to
'keep', the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated.
Default:
'clear'
Options:
'clear',
'keep'
In addition, the following parameters are also available:
alwaysShowBothConditions
boolean
By default, only one condition is shown, and a second is made visible once a first condition has been entered. Set this to
true to always show both conditions. In this case the second condition will be disabled until a first condition has been entered.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
filterOptions
string[]
Array of Filter Options to present to the user. See Filter Options for all options available to each filter type.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultOption
string
The default Filter Option to be selected.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultJoinOperator
string
By default, the two conditions are combined using
AND. You can change this default by setting this property.
Options:
'AND',
'OR'
|Text, Number, Date
suppressAndOrCondition
boolean
If
true, the filter will only allow one condition.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
inRangeInclusive
If
true, the
'inRange' filter option will include values equal to the start and end of the range.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInEquals
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'equals' filter option.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInLessThan
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'lessThan' and
'lessThanOrEqual' filter options.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInGreaterThan
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'greaterThan' and
'greaterThanOrEqual' filter options.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInRange
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'inRange' filter option.
|Number, Date
comparator
Required if the data for the column are not native JS
Date objects.
|Date
browserDatePicker
This is only used if a date component is not provided. By default the grid will use the browser date picker in Chrome and Firefox and a plain text box for all other browsers (this is because Chrome and Firefox are the only current browsers providing a decent out-of-the-box date picker). If this property is set to
true, the browser date picker will be used regardless of the browser type. If set to
false, a plain text box will be used for all browsers.
|Date
minValidYear
number
This is the minimum year that must be entered in a date field for the value to be considered valid.
Default:
1000
|Date
Date Selection Component
By default the grid will use the browser-provided date picker for Chrome and Firefox (as we think it's nice), but for all other browsers it will provide a simple text field. To override this and provide a custom date picker, see Date Component.
Date Filter Comparator
Dates can be represented in your data in many ways e.g. as a JavaScript
Date object, as a string in a particular format such as
'26-MAR-2020', or something else. How you represent dates will be particular to your application.
By default, the date filter assumes you are using JavaScript
Date objects. If this is the case, the date filter will work out of the box. However, if your date is in any other format you will have to provide your own
comparator to perform the date comparisons.
The
comparator function takes two parameters. The first parameter is a JavaScript
Date object for the selected date in the filter (with the time set to midnight). The second parameter is the current value of the cell in the row being evaluated. The function must return:
- Any number < 0 if the cell value is less than the filter date.
- 0 if the dates are the same.
- Any number > 0 if the cell value is greater than the filter date.
This pattern is intended to be similar to the JavaScript
compareTo(a, b) function.
Below is an example of using a date filter with a comparator.
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
// column definition configured to use a date filter
{
field: 'date',
filter: 'agDateColumnFilter',
// add extra parameters for the date filter
filterParams: {
// provide comparator function
comparator: (filterLocalDateAtMidnight, cellValue) => {
const dateAsString = cellValue;
if (dateAsString == null) {
return 0;
}
// In the example application, dates are stored as dd/mm/yyyy
// We create a Date object for comparison against the filter date
const dateParts = dateAsString.split('/');
const day = Number(dateParts[2]);
const month = Number(dateParts[1]) - 1;
const year = Number(dateParts[0]);
const cellDate = new Date(year, month, day);
// Now that both parameters are Date objects, we can compare
if (cellDate < filterLocalDateAtMidnight) {
return -1;
} else if (cellDate > filterLocalDateAtMidnight) {
return 1;
}
return 0;
}
}
}
],
// other grid options ...
}
Once the date comparator callback is provided, then the Date Filter is able to perform all the comparison operations it needs, e.g. 'Less Than', 'Greater Than' and 'Equals'.
Date Model vs Comparison Types
It should be noted that the Date Filter Model represents the Date as a string in format
'YYYY-MM-DD', however when doing comparisons the date is provided as a JavaScript
Date object as that's what date pickers typically work with. The model uses string representation to make it easier to save and avoid any timezone issues.
Example: Date Filter
The example below shows the date filter in action, using some of the configuration options discussed above:
- The Date column is using a Date Filter.
- A custom
comparatoris provided to parse the data and allow date comparisons to be made.
- The native date picker is forced to be used in every browser.
- The minimum valid year is set to
2000, so dates entered into the filter with a year less than 2000 will not be recognised. This avoids the filter getting applied as the user is typing a year - for example suppose the user is typing the year "2008", the filter doesn't execute for values "2", "20" or "200" (as the text "2008" is partially typed).