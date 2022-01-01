JavaScript Data Grid: Customising Colours & Fonts

Change the overall colour scheme and appearance of data.

The grid exposes many CSS --ag-*-color variables that affect the colour of elements. --ag-font-size and --ag-font-family control the default font for the grid.

Example

.ag-theme-alpine { --ag-foreground-color : rgb ( 126 , 46 , 132 ) ; --ag-background-color : rgb ( 249 , 245 , 227 ) ; --ag-header-foreground-color : rgb ( 204 , 245 , 172 ) ; --ag-header-background-color : rgb ( 209 , 64 , 129 ) ; --ag-odd-row-background-color : rgb ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.03 ) ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-color : rgb ( 126 , 46 , 132 ) ; --ag-font-size : 17px ; --ag-font-family : monospace ; }

The above code produces these results:

Key colour variables

Some of the most important colour variables are listed below. For the full list check the full variable reference - every colour variable is ends with -color .

--ag-alpine-active-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Alpine theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row hover, row selections, selected tab underlines, and input focus outlines in the Alpine theme --ag-balham-active-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Balham theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row selections, and input focus outlines in the Balham theme --ag-material-primary-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Material theme only) the primary colour as defined in the Material Design colour system . Currently this is used on buttons, range selections and selected tab underlines in the Material theme --ag-material-accent-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) (Material theme only) the accent colour as defined in the Material Design colour system . Currently this is used on checked checkboxes in the Material theme --ag-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in primary UI elements like menus --ag-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour of the grid --ag-secondary-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in UI elements that need to be slightly less emphasised to avoid distracting attention from data --ag-data-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text in grid cells --ag-header-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of text and icons in the header --ag-header-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour for all headers, including the grid header, panels etc --ag-disabled-foreground-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Color of elements that can't be interacted with because they are in a disabled state --ag-odd-row-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background colour applied to every other row --ag-row-hover-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Background color when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to transparent to disable the hover effect. Note: if you want a rollover on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property --ag-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for border around major UI components like the grid itself, headers; footers and tool panels. --ag-row-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the border between grid rows, or transparent to display no border

There are a lot of colour variables - the easiest way to find the variable that colours a specific element is often to inspect the element in your browser's developer tools and check the value of its color or background-color properties.

Colour blending, Sass and CSS

The Sass API Colour Blending feature will automatically generate a few default values for colour variables based on the ones that you define. If you're using CSS you may want to set these values yourself for a consistent colour scheme:

Setting --ag-alpine-active-color in the Sass API will: Set --ag-selected-row-background-color to a 10% opaque version Set --ag-range-selection-background-color to a 20% opaque version Set --ag-row-hover-color to a 10% opaque version Set --ag-column-hover-color to a 10% opaque version Set --ag-input-focus-border-color to a 40% opaque version

Setting --ag-balham-active-color in the Sass API will: Set --ag-selected-row-background-color to a 10% opaque version Set --ag-range-selection-background-color to a 20% opaque version

