Columns can be configured to aggregate data for each level of row grouping or tree data.
Enabling Aggregation
An aggregation function can be applied to a column by setting the
aggFunc grid option to one of:
"sum",
"min",
"max",
"first",
"last",
"count", or
"avg".
The example above demonstrates the following configuration:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'sum' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'avg' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'count' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'min' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'max' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'first' },
{ field: 'total', aggFunc: 'last' },
// ... other column definitions
],
// other grid options ...
}
The built-in functions will support
bigint values if you have them in your data, but the
avg function will lose precision as it can only use integer arithmetic if
bigint is used.
Configuring via the UI
Enable users to configure aggregation functions on a column using the Columns Tool Panel and Column Menu by setting the
enableValue column definition property to
true.
The example above demonstrates the following configuration:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'bronze', enableValue: true },
{ field: 'silver', enableValue: true },
{ field: 'gold', enableValue: true },
{ field: 'total', enableValue: true },
// ... other column definitions
],
sideBar: 'columns',
// other grid options ...
}
Allowed Functions
To restrict the aggregation functions that can be applied to a column, set the
allowedAggFuncs column definition property to an array of allowed aggregation function names.
The following configuration is an example demonstrating limiting a column to only allow the
"first" and
"last" aggregation functions:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'total', enableValue: true, allowedAggFuncs: ['first', 'last'] },
// ... other column definitions
],
// other grid options ...
}
Default Function
When right clicked in the Column Tool Panel or dragged into the aggregation panel, the
"sum" aggregation function is applied to the column. This default can be changed by setting the
defaultAggFunc column definition property.
The example above demonstrates the following configuration:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'total', enableValue: true, defaultAggFunc: 'avg' },
// ... other column definitions
],
// other grid options ...
}
Omit Function Name in Header
To omit the aggregation function name from the column header, set the
suppressAggFuncInHeader option in the column definition.
The example above demonstrates the following configuration:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'total', suppressAggFuncInHeader: true },
// ... other column definitions
],
// other grid options ...
}
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about Custom Aggregation Functions.