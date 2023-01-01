JavaScript Data GridGrid State
JavaScript Data GridGrid State
This section covers saving and restoring the grid state, such as the filter model, selected rows, etc.
Saving and Restoring State
The initial state is provided via the grid option
initialState. It is only read once when the grid is created.
const gridOptions = {
initialState: {
filter: {
filterModel: {
year: {
filterType: 'set',
values: ['2012'],
}
}
},
columnVisibility: {
hiddenColIds: ['athlete'],
},
rowGroup: {
groupColIds: ['athlete'],
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
The current grid state can be retrieved by listening to the state updated event, which is fired with the latest state when it changes, or via
api.getState().
The state is also passed in the Grid Pre-Destroyed Event, which can be used to get the state when the grid is destroyed.
State Contents
The following is captured in the grid state:
- Aggregation Functions
- Opened Column Groups
- Column Order
- Pinned Columns
- Column Sizes
- Hidden Columns
- Column Filter Model
- Advanced Filter Model
- Focused Cell (Client-Side Row Model only)
- Current Page
- Pivot Mode and Columns
- Range Selection
- Row Group Columns
- Expanded Row Groups
- Row Selection
- Scroll Position (Client-Side Row Model only)
- Side Bar
- Sort
Note that all the state properties are optional, so a property can be excluded if you do not want to restore it.
Properties available on the
GridState interface.