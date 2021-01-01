JavaScript Data Grid: Grid Events
This is a list of the events that the grid raises. You can register callbacks for these events through the
GridOptions interface.
The name of the callback is constructed by prefixing the event name with
on. For example, the callback for the
cellClicked event is
gridOptions.onCellClicked.
const gridOptions = {
// Add event handlers
onCellClicked: (event: CellClickedEvent) => console.log('Cell was clicked'),
}
TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. You can construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with
Event. For example, the
cellClicked event uses the interface
CellClickedEvent.
Selection
cellClicked
CellClickedEvent
Cell is clicked.
cellDoubleClicked
CellDoubleClickedEvent
Cell is double clicked.
cellFocused
CellFocusedEvent
Cell is focused.
cellMouseOver
CellMouseOverEvent
Mouse entered cell.
cellMouseOut
CellMouseOutEvent
Mouse left cell.
cellMouseDown
CellMouseDownEvent
Mouse down on cell.
rowClicked
RowClickedEvent
Row is clicked.
rowDoubleClicked
RowDoubleClickedEvent
Row is double clicked.
rowSelected
RowSelectedEvent
Row is selected or deselected.
selectionChanged
SelectionChangedEvent
Row selection is changed. Use the grid API to get the new row selected.
cellContextMenu
CellContextMenuEvent
Cell is right clicked.
rangeSelectionChanged
RangeSelectionChangedEvent
A change to range selection has occurred.
Editing
cellValueChanged
CellValueChangedEvent
Value has changed after editing.
rowValueChanged
RowValueChangedEvent
A cell's value within a row has changed. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only.
cellEditingStarted
CellEditingStartedEvent
Editing a cell has started.
cellEditingStopped
CellEditingStoppedEvent
Editing a cell has stopped.
rowEditingStarted
RowEditingStartedEvent
Editing a row has started (when row editing is enabled). When row editing, this event will be fired once and
cellEditingStarted will be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only.
rowEditingStopped
RowEditingStoppedEvent
Editing a row has stopped (when row editing is enabled). When row editing, this event will be fired once and
cellEditingStopped will be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only.
pasteStart
PasteStartEvent
Paste operation has started. See Clipboard Events.
pasteEnd
PasteEndEvent
Paste operation has ended. See Clipboard Events.
Sort and Filter
sortChanged
SortChangedEvent
Sort has changed. The grid also listens for this and updates the model.
filterOpened
FilterOpenedEvent
Filter has been opened.
filterChanged
FilterChangedEvent
Filter has been modified and applied.
filterModified
FilterModifiedEvent
Filter was modified but not applied. Used when filters have 'Apply' buttons.
Row Drag and Drop
rowDragEnter
RowDragEvent
A drag has started, or dragging was already started and the mouse has re-entered the grid having previously left the grid.
rowDragMove
RowDragEvent
The mouse has moved while dragging.
rowDragLeave
RowDragEvent
The mouse has left the grid while dragging.
rowDragEnd
RowDragEvent
The drag has finished over the grid.
Columns
columnVisible
ColumnVisibleEvent
A column, or group of columns, was hidden / shown.
columnPinned
ColumnPinnedEvent
A column, or group of columns, was pinned / unpinned.
columnResized
ColumnResizedEvent
A column was resized.
columnMoved
ColumnMovedEvent
A column was moved. To find out when the column move is finished you can use the
dragStopped event below.
columnRowGroupChanged
ColumnRowGroupChangedEvent
A row group column was added or removed.
columnValueChanged
ColumnValueChangedEvent
A value column was added or removed.
columnPivotModeChanged
ColumnPivotModeChangedEvent
The pivot mode flag was changed.
columnPivotChanged
ColumnPivotChangedEvent
A pivot column was added, removed or order changed.
columnGroupOpened
ColumnGroupOpenedEvent
A column group was opened / closed.
newColumnsLoaded
NewColumnsLoadedEvent
User set new columns.
gridColumnsChanged
GridColumnsChangedEvent
The list of grid columns changed.
displayedColumnsChanged
DisplayedColumnsChangedEvent
The list of displayed columns changed. This can result from columns open / close, column move, pivot, group, etc.
virtualColumnsChanged
VirtualColumnsChangedEvent
The list of rendered columns changed (only columns in the visible scrolled viewport are rendered by default).
columnEverythingChanged
ColumnEverythingChangedEvent
Shotgun - gets called when either a) new columns are set or b)
columnApi.setState() is used, so everything has changed.
Miscellaneous
gridReady
GridReadyEvent
The grid has initialised. Use this event if, for example, you need to use the grid's API to fix the columns to size.
gridSizeChanged
GridSizeChangedEvent
The size of the grid
div has changed. In other words, the grid was resized.
modelUpdated
ModelUpdatedEvent
Displayed rows have changed. Triggered after sort, filter or tree expand / collapse events.
firstDataRendered
FirstDataRenderedEvent
Fired the first time data is rendered into the grid.
rowGroupOpened
RowGroupOpenedEvent
A row group was opened or closed.
expandOrCollapseAll
ExpandCollapseAllEvent
Fired when calling either of the API methods
expandAll() or
collapseAll().
paginationChanged
PaginationChangedEvent
Triggered every time the paging state changes. Some of the most common scenarios for this event to be triggered are:
pinnedRowDataChanged
PinnedRowDataChangedEvent
The client has set new pinned row data into the grid.
virtualRowRemoved
VirtualRowRemovedEvent
A row was removed from the DOM, for any reason. Use to clean up resources (if any) used by the row.
viewportChanged
ViewportChangedEvent
Which rows are rendered in the DOM has changed.
bodyScroll
BodyScrollEvent
The body was scrolled horizontally or vertically.
dragStarted
DragStartedEvent
When dragging starts. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc.
dragStopped
DragStoppedEvent
When dragging stops. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc.
rowDataChanged
RowDataChangedEvent
The client has set new data into the grid using
api.setRowData() or by changing the
rowData bound property.
rowDataUpdated
RowDataUpdatedEvent
The client has updated data for the grid using
api.applyTransaction(transaction) or by changing the
rowData bound property with
immutableData=true.
toolPanelVisibleChanged
ToolPanelVisibleChangedEvent
The tool panel was hidden or shown. Use
api.isToolPanelShowing() to get status.
componentStateChanged
ComponentStateChangedEvent
Only used by React, Angular and VueJS AG Grid components (not used if doing plain JavaScript or Angular 1.x). If the grid receives changes due to bound properties, this event fires after the grid has finished processing the change.
asyncTransactionsFlushed
AsyncTransactionsFlushed
Async transactions have been applied. Contains a list of all transaction results.
cellKeyDown
CellKeyDownEvent | FullWidthCellKeyDownEvent
DOM event
keyDown happened on a cell. See Keyboard Events.
cellKeyPress
CellKeyPressEvent | FullWidthCellKeyPressEvent
DOM event
keyPress happened on a cell. See Keyboard Events.