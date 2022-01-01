JavaScript Data Grid: Typescript Generics
AG Grid supports Typescript Generics for row data and cell values. This leads to greatly improved developer experience via code completion and compile time validation of row data and cell value properties.
Row Data: <TData>
Provide a Typescript interface for row data to the grid to enable auto-completion and type-checking whenever properties are accessed from a row
data variable. There are multiple ways to configure the generic interface: via the
GridOptions<TData> interface, via other individual interfaces and finally via framework components.
In the examples below we will use the
ICar interface to represent row data.
// Row Data interface
interface ICar {
make: string;
model: string;
price: number;
}
Configure via GridOptions
Set the row data type on the grid options interface via
GridOptions<ICar>. The
ICar interface will then be used throughout the grid options whenever row data is present. This is true for: properties, callbacks, events and the gridApi.
// Pass ICar to GridOptions as a generic
const gridOptions: GridOptions<ICar> = {
// rowData is typed as ICar[]
rowData: [ { make: 'Ford', model: 'Galaxy', price: 20000 } ],
// Callback with params type: GetRowIdParams<ICar>
getRowId: (params) => {
// params.data : ICar
return params.data.make + params.data.model;
},
// Event with type: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>
onRowSelected: (event) => {
// event.data: ICar | undefined
if (event.data) {
const price = event.data.price;
}
}
}
// Grid Api methods use ICar interface
function onSelection() {
// api.getSelectedRows() : ICar[]
const cars: ICar[] = gridOptions.api!.getSelectedRows();
}
You do not need to explicitly type callbacks and events that are defined as part of
GridOptions. Typescript will correctly pass the generic type down the interface hierarchy.
Configure via Interfaces
Each interface that accepts a generic type of
TData can also be configured individually. For example, an event handler function can accept the generic parameter on the event
RowSelectedEvent.
function onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>) {
if (event.data) {
// event.data: ICar | undefined
const price = event.data.price;
}
}
Type: TData | undefined
For a number of events and callbacks, when a generic interface is provided, the
data property is typed as
TData | undefined instead of
any. The undefined is required because it is possible for the
data property to be undefined under certain grid configurations.
A good example of this is Row Grouping. The
onRowSelected event is fired for both leaf and group rows. Data is only present on leaf nodes and so the event should be written to handle cases when
data is undefined for groups.
function onRowSelected(event: RowSelectedEvent<ICar>) {
// event.data is typed as ICar | undefined
if (event.data) {
// Leaf row with data
const price = event.data.price;
} else {
// This is a group row
}
}
Cell Value: <TValue>
When working with cell values it is possible to provide a generic interface for the
value property. While this will often be a primitive type, such as
string or
number, it can also be a complex type. Using a generic for the cell value will enable auto-completion and type-checking.
Configure via Interfaces
The generic parameter
TValue needs to be explicitly provided to each interface. Here is an example of a
valueFormatter for the price column. The
params.value property is correctly typed as a
number due to typing the params argument as
ValueFormatterParams<ICar, number>.
const colDefs: ColDef<ICar>[] = [
{
field: 'price',
valueFormatter: (params: ValueFormatterParams<ICar, number>) => {
// params.value : number
return "£" + params.value;
}
}
];
The
TValue generic type is also supported for cell renderers / editors by
ICellRendererParams<TData, TValue> and
ICellEditorParams<TData, TValue> respectively.
Typed: TValue | undefined
For a number of events and callbacks when a generic interface is provided the
value property is typed as
TValue | undefined instead of
any. This is because it is possible for the
value property to be undefined under certain grid configurations.
Generic Type Example
Inspect the code in the following example or open in Plunker to experiment with generic typing yourself.
Fallback Default
If generic interfaces are not provided then the grid will use the default type of
any. This means that generics in AG Grid are completely optional. GridOptions is defined as
GridOptions<TData = any>, so if a generic parameter is not provided then
any is used in its place for row data properties.
Likewise for cell values, if a generic parameter is not provided,
any is used for the value property. For example, cell renderer params are defined as
ICellRendererParams<TData = any, TValue = any>.