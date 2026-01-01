The Toolbar appears above the grid and provides quick access to common grid actions. It supports built-in items such as quick filter and find, dropdown menus, and can be extended with Action Buttons or Custom Components.
Configuring the Toolbar
Copy Link
Set the
toolbar grid option to a Toolbar object. The
items array accepts built-in item names, Action Buttons, and Custom Components.
const gridOptions = {
toolbar: {
items: [
'agQuickFilterToolbarItem',
'separator',
'agFindToolbarItem',
'separator',
{
label: 'Fit Columns To Grid',
icon: 'maximize',
alignment: 'right',
action: (params) => params.api.sizeColumnsToFit(),
},
{
toolbarItem: 'agMenuToolbarItem',
icon: 'save',
alignment: 'right',
label: 'Download',
tooltip: 'Download as CSV or Excel',
toolbarItemParams: {
menuItems: ['csvExport', 'excelExport'],
},
},
],
},
// other grid options ...
}
Alignment
Copy Link
Toolbar items are aligned to the left by default. Set the
alignment property on the toolbar to change the default alignment for all items, or set it individually per item.
const gridOptions = {
toolbar: {
alignment: 'right',
items: [
'agFindToolbarItem',
{ toolbarItem: 'agQuickFilterToolbarItem', alignment: 'left' },
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Built-in Items
Copy Link
A number of built-in toolbar items are provided for common use cases that integrate with existing grid features. Be sure to include the required feature module, otherwise the toolbar item will be excluded.
|Item
|Description
|Required Modules
agQuickFilterToolbarItem
|Text input that filters grid rows using the Quick Filter.
QuickFilterModule
agFindToolbarItem
|Text input that searches within grid cells using Find.
FindModule
agRowGroupPanelToolbarItem
|Embeds the Row Group Panel.
RowGroupingPanelModule
agPivotPanelToolbarItem
|Embeds the Pivot Panel.
RowGroupingPanelModule
agMenuToolbarItem
|Button that opens a dropdown menu.
ContextMenuModule or
ColumnMenuModule
separator
|Vertical divider used to group items visually. Has no behaviour of its own.
|None
Row Group and Pivot Panels
Copy Link
The Row Group Panel and Pivot Panel can both be embedded in the Quick Access Toolbar using
agRowGroupPanelToolbarItem and
agPivotPanelToolbarItem. Both panels are configured independently of the Row Group Panel and the Pivot Panel, so you can display each panel in the Toolbar, above the grid, or both at the same time.
The example below shows both panels in the toolbar along with a reset action button. Use the panels to rearrange columns, then click Reset to restore the initial layout.
Dropdown Menus
Copy Link
Use the
agMenuToolbarItem to render a dropdown of Menu Items. Configure the button and menu contents using the following properties:
label: Visible text rendered next to the icon. Omit to render an icon-only button.
icon: Icon displayed on the button. Accepts any provided icon.
tooltip: Hover tooltip and
aria-label. Falls back to
labelwhen omitted.
toolbarItemParams.menuItems: Items to include in the dropdown. Each entry is either a
MenuItemDefor one of the built-in menu item names as used by the Context Menu.
const gridOptions = {
toolbar: {
items: [
{
toolbarItem: 'agMenuToolbarItem',
icon: 'save',
toolbarItemParams: {
menuItems: ['csvExport', 'excelExport'],
},
},
],
},
// other grid options ...
}
Action Buttons
Copy Link
Action buttons provide a convenient way to trigger custom behaviour on click of a toolbar item. Configure an action button using the following properties:
label: Visible text rendered next to the icon. Omit to render an icon-only button.
icon: Icon displayed on the button. Accepts any provided icon.
tooltip: Hover tooltip and
aria-label. Falls back to
labelwhen omitted.
action: Callback fired on click. Receives the grid
api,
context, and the item
key.
const gridOptions = {
toolbar: {
items: [
{
key: 'autoSizeAll',
label: 'Auto Size All',
icon: 'maximize',
action: (params) => params.api.autoSizeAllColumns(),
},
],
},
// other grid options ...
}
The example below shows icon-only buttons with tooltips for sizing columns, sorting, and resetting filters and column state, divided by separators.
Custom Components
Copy Link
For controls beyond a button, such as toggles, inputs, or any stateful UI, set
toolbarItem to a custom component. Custom components can render arbitrary HTML and call any grid API, so they suit cases that the Action Button shorthand cannot express.
The example below defines two custom items: checkbox toggles that apply column filters on the left, and a radio group that opens Side Bar tool panels on the right. The radio group's
setSelected method is called via
getToolbarItemInstance in
onToolPanelVisibleChanged to stay in sync when a panel is opened or closed elsewhere, such as via a sidebar tab.
When defining a custom component, provide the
toolbarItem with:
String: the name of a registered Toolbar Item Component. See Registering Custom Components.
Class: a direct reference to a Toolbar Item Component.
// WinnersToggle and ToolPanelRadio are the custom components defined above.
// Any toolbarItemParams set on the item are accessible via params.toolbarItemParams inside the component.
const gridOptions = {
toolbar: {
items: [
{ toolbarItem: WinnersToggle, key: 'winners' },
{ toolbarItem: ToolPanelRadio, key: 'toolPanel', alignment: 'right' },
],
},
// ...other properties
}
Implement this interface to create a toolbar item component.
interface IToolbarItemComp {
// mandatory methods
// Return the DOM element of your component, this is what the grid puts into the DOM.
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// optional methods
// The init(params) method is called on the toolbar item component once.
// See below for details on the parameters.
init(params: IToolbarItemParams): void;
// Called when the `toolbar` grid option updates.
// Return `true` if the component updates itself with the new params.
// Return `false` (or omit) to have the grid destroy and recreate the component.
refresh(params: IToolbarItemParams): boolean;
// Gets called when the grid is destroyed.
// If your toolbar item needs to do any cleanup, do it here.
destroy(): void;
}
The
init(params) method receives a params object that implements
IToolbarItemParams:
Theme Parameters
Copy Link
The toolbar exposes the following Theme Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
toolbarBackgroundColor
|Background colour of the toolbar. Defaults to the header background colour.
toolbarTextColor
|Text colour in the toolbar. Defaults to the header text colour.
toolbarSeparatorBorder
|Border style for the vertical separator between toolbar items.
Accessing Toolbar Items
Copy Link
To access a toolbar item instance use the grid api method
getToolbarItemInstance(key). The
key must match a
key set on the item definition; items without an explicit key are not reachable via the API. This is demonstrated in the Custom Components example above, where it's used to keep a toolbar radio in sync with side bar tool panel changes.
Gets the toolbar item instance for the given
key. Only toolbar items configured with a
key can be accessed.
API Reference
Copy Link
Toolbar
Copy Link
IToolbarItemParams
Copy Link
Properties available on the
IToolbarItemParams<TData = any, TContext = any, TParams = any> interface.
Identifier for the item. Mirrors the
key set on the item definition, or an auto-generated key when none was provided. Used internally; only items with an explicit key on the definition are reachable via
api.getToolbarItemInstance(key).
Explicit alignment, when set on the item definition.
Custom params forwarded from the item definition's
toolbarItemParams.
Label, when set on the item definition (action-button shorthand or
agMenuToolbarItem).
Tooltip / aria-label, when set on the item definition.
Icon name, when set on the item definition.
Action callback, when using the action-button shorthand.
The grid api.
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.