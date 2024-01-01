When working with cell selection, it can be useful to have a handle inside the last cell to enable the size of the current range to be adjusted.
Enabling the Range Handle
To enable the Range Handle, set
cellSelection.handle to
{ mode: 'range' } in the
gridOptions.
const gridOptions = {
cellSelection: {
handle: {
mode: 'range',
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
The example below demonstrates simple range selection with a range handle.
Next up
Continue to the next section to learn about the Fill Handle.