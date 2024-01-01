When working with cell selection, it can be useful to have a handle inside the last cell to enable the size of the current range to be adjusted.

Enabling the Range Handle

To enable the Range Handle, set cellSelection.handle to { mode: 'range' } in the gridOptions .

const gridOptions = { cellSelection : { handle : { mode : 'range' , } } , }

The example below demonstrates simple range selection with a range handle.

Next up

Continue to the next section to learn about the Fill Handle.