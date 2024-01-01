Search

JavaScript Data GridRange Handle

Enterprise

When working with cell selection, it can be useful to have a handle inside the last cell to enable the size of the current range to be adjusted.

Enabling the Range Handle

To enable the Range Handle, set cellSelection.handle to { mode: 'range' } in the gridOptions.

const gridOptions = {
    cellSelection: {
        handle: { 
            mode: 'range',
        }
    },

    // other grid options ...
}

The example below demonstrates simple range selection with a range handle.

