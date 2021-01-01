JavaScript Data Grid: Row Grouping - Group Footers
This section shows how to add group footers to show group level totals.
Enabling Group Footers
If you want to include a footer with each group, set the property
groupIncludeFooter to true. It is also possible to
include a 'grand' total footer for all groups using the property
groupIncludeTotalFooter.
const gridOptions = {
// adds subtotals
groupIncludeFooter: true,
// includes grand total
groupIncludeTotalFooter: true,
// other grid options ...
}
Note that these properties can be used together to produce totals across all group levels.
The following example demonstrates these properties. Note the following:
- Expanding groups reveals subtotal footers as
groupIncludeFooter = true.
- A grand total footer is shown as the
groupIncludeTotalFooter = true.
- The medal totals are aggregated via the
aggFunc: truecolumn property.
Customising Footer Values
By default, the footer will display the word 'Total' followed by the group key. However, this can be changed using the
footerValueGetter supplied to the Group Cell Renderer params as shown below:
const gridOptions = {
autoGroupColumnDef: {
cellRendererParams: {
footerValueGetter: params => {
const isRootLevel = params.node.level === -1;
if (isRootLevel) {
return 'Grand Total';
}
return `Sub Total (${params.value})`;
},
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Note in the snippet above that the
footerValueGetter contains special handling to display Subtotals and Grand Totals
differently. This is demonstrated in the example below.
Customising Footer Cells
In most cases Customising Footer Values is sufficient, however it is
also possible to customise the footer cell using the
innerCellRenderer supplied to the
Group Cell Renderer params as shown below:
const gridOptions = {
autoGroupColumnDef: {
cellRendererParams: {
innerRenderer: params => {
if (params.node.footer) {
const isRootLevel = params.node.level === -1;
if (isRootLevel) {
// Grand Total Cells
return `<span style="color:navy; font-weight:bold">Grand Total</span>`;
}
// Subtotal Cells
return `<span style="color:navy">Sub Total ${params.value}</span>`;
}
// Non-Footer Group Cells
return params.value;
}
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Note in the snippet above that the
innerRenderer contains special handling to display Grand Total, Subtotal and
non-footer cells differently. This is demonstrated in the example below.
It is also possible to customise footer cells using:
cellRendererParams.innerRendererSelector. For more details see the Group Cell Renderer section.
Group Footer Limitations
Group footers are a UI concept only in the grid. It is the grids way of showing aggregated data (which belongs to the group) appearing after the group's children. Because the footer is a UI concept only, the following should be noted:
- It is not possible to select footer nodes. Footer rows appear selected when the group is selected.
- Footer rows are not part of the iterated set when the api method
api.forEachNode()is called.
- Footer nodes are not exported to CSV or Excel.
- If a Footer cell is copied to the clipboard, the word "Total" will not be included. Eg where the group for "Sales" would say "Total Sales", only "Sales" will go to the clipboard. This is because the word "Total" is not actually part of the data, it's something the grid rendering puts in.
