React Summit

We also sponsored this event, which was held in November at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. It was another amazing opportunity to connect with React developers and enthusiasts, and to learn from some of the best speakers in the field. We also had a booth and Stephen gave another talk, 'To Sync or Not To Sync' - A dive deep into React rendering and the implication of Concurrent Rendering & automated batching on code that previously relied on the synchronous nature of v17.