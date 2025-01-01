Those of us present for the early days also fondly remember Niall’s wicked sense of humour and the genuine joy he took from seeing the success of the company as we achieved remarkable things. Having tried his hand at a few startups, Niall knew just how thin the line between failure and success could be. He was deeply humble and never took our wins for granted, always retaining a refreshing incredulity of the astounding success his company achieved. As the company grew and our client base with it, Niall built our culture of delivering high quality output whilst surrounding himself with likeminded people to share in the success. He was also brave, and even under pressure he stuck firmly to his principles – and those principles still shape AG Grid today.

A lover of tech, travel and adventure, Niall was a fiercely independent thinker. He had been coding from a young age and delighted in seeing patterns, trends and solutions that others could not. He had an enormous curiosity for how things worked and an incredible technical mind, which led him to the world of software development. His career blossomed with his talent quickly coming to the fore as he developed enterprise applications. Niall also had an entrepreneurial streak, always on the lookout for an opportunity to start his own business. While working as a freelance developer, Niall felt a deep frustration with the quality of JavaScript datagrids so he decided to build his own. This was the origin of AG Grid. Other developers shared his frustration and the project quickly gained traction.