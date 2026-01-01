Listed below are the version compatibility requirements for AG Studio if they exist.

AG Studio and Angular Compatibility Chart Copy Link

The table below gives the ranges of compatible versions of AG Studio with Angular versions.

Angular AG Studio 19 - 21 1+ 18 1

Future Support of Angular versions Copy Link

Future AG Studio versions will provide support for the lowest Angular Long-term (LTS) version at the time of release. See Angular Support Policy and Schedule.

Typescript Compatibility Copy Link

The table below gives the minimum Typescript version for each AG Studio version.

AG Studio Typescript 1+ >= 5.4.5

AG Grid and AG Charts Compatibility Copy Link

AG Studio requires specific versions of AG Grid and AG Charts, as described in the table below. If standalone instances of AG Grid or AG Charts are being used alongside AG Studio, they should be upgraded to the matching versions.

AG Studio AG Grid AG Charts 1+ 35.2+ 13.2+

AG Grid Theming Compatibility Copy Link

AG Grid instances within AG Studio use the AG Grid Theming API. If you are using standalone instances of AG Grid with legacy themes alongside AG Studio, these must either be Migrated to the Theming API, or appear on separate pages (without the CSS loaded on the Studio page).

Documentation Archive Copy Link

To view AG Studio documentation for older versions, please refer to the Documentation Archive.