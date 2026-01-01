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Best JavaScript Grid in the World
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Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World
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Angular Embedded AnalyticsSupported Browsers

AG Studio is tested to work with a wide array of browsers and operating systems.

We test against all the browsers below. However we also work with other less common browsers by default. If the browser / platform you are using is not listed below, then we suggest testing the version of Studio you are interested in and making the decision for yourself. AG Studio is primarily concerned with supporting all common desktop and mobile browsers.

Desktop Browsers Copy Link

The officially supported desktop browsers are as follows:

BrowserSupported Version
Chrome ChromeTwo latest major versions.
Firefox FirefoxTwo latest major versions.
Microsoft Edge Microsoft EdgeTwo latest major versions.
Safari SafariTwo latest major versions.

Mobile Browsers Copy Link

The officially supported mobile browsers are as follows:

BrowserSupported Version
Safari iOS Safari iOSTwo latest major versions on iOS devices (iPad / iPhone) only.
Chrome ChromeTwo latest major versions on iOS devices (iPad / iPhone) and Android devices (Android phones and tablets).