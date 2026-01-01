AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World
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Getting started
OverviewQuick StartBuilding a Dashboard
Configuring Data
Data OverviewSync Data SourcesAsync Data SourcesData TypesExpressionsSharing Data
UI Customisation
Modes & LayoutStateThemingLocalisation
AI Assistant
OverviewBuilding an AdapterConfigurationAgentic Experience
User guide
User InterfacePage SettingsData SetupWidgetsFiltersWorking with AI

Angular Embedded AnalyticsInstallation

AG Studio is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and optionally register the AI module.

Installation Copy Link

Install the ag-studio-angular package, which also installs ag-studio:

npm install ag-studio-angular

You can test AG Studio locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, Request a Trial Licence.

ag-studio-angular and ag-studio versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly. Matching AG Grid and AG Charts Versions are also required.

In order to access AI Features, register the AgStudioAiModule:

import { AgStudioAiModule, AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio';

// Register AI features
AgStudioModuleRegistry.registerModules([AgStudioAiModule]);

It is also possible to register the AI module directly to an instance of Studio:

<ag-studio
    [modules]="modules"
    /* other studio properties ... */ />

this.modules = [AgStudioAiModule];

Importing Copy Link

Import the AgStudio component from the ag-studio-angular package:

import { AgStudio } from 'ag-studio-angular';