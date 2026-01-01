Widgets can be customised in multiple ways, including changing the list of available widgets, as well as changing the configuration for individual widgets.
Customise the Available Widgets
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The example above changes the list of available widgets to:
- Add new groups of widgets
- Show one of the groups collapsed by default
- Re-use one of the default widget groups
- Change the default widget type when dragging fields to the Value widget
<ag-studio
[widgets]="widgets"
/* other studio properties ... */ />
this.widgets = createWidgets({
menu: [
// new menu configuration
],
defaultType: 'value',
});
See the Widget Configuration API below for details on the
createWidgets helper function.
Change the Configuration for Individual Widgets
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The example above changes the configuration for the Table widget to update the label from 'Table' to 'Grid', and move the widget selection input to the bottom of the setup tab.
<ag-studio
[widgets]="widgets"
/* other studio properties ... */ />
this.widgets = createWidgets({
overrides: [
{
id: 'grid',
label: 'Grid',
// ... other overrides
}
]
});
See the Widget Configuration API below for details on the
createWidgets helper function.
Custom Widgets
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To create your own widgets for AG Studio, see the Custom Widgets documentation.
Widget Configuration API
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Configure widgets:
Widget configuration is set using the
widgets property. The easiest way to provide configuration is using the
createWidgets(params) helper function, where
params are of type
AgCreateWidgetsParams:
Configures the widget menu that is displayed in the widgets tab in the edit panel, and the widget selection input.
Overrides to the default widgets.
The default widget type created when dragging fields into the layout.
CSV Export
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Table and Chart Widgets support exporting their data as a CSV file via the toolbar. Values are formatted the same way as in the Widget.
By default, exports are limited to 1,000 rows by applying a LIMIT on the related query. Set
maxExportRows on
dataOptions to change this.
<ag-studio
[dataOptions]="dataOptions"
/* other studio properties ... */ />
this.dataOptions = {
maxExportRows: 5000,
};
maxExportRows supports
-1 for unlimited exports. Depending on the size of your data, you may get unexpected or undesired results, including but not limited to: memory, bandwidth or resource exhaustion.