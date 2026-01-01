Synchronous data sources can be used when data has already been loaded in the application.
A synchronous data source represents a single table of data.
<ag-studio
[data]="data"
/* other studio properties ... */ />
this.data = {
sources: [{
id: 'medals',
data: [
{
year: 2000,
sport: 'Swimming',
country: 'United States',
// ... other fields
},
// ... other rows
],
}],
};
Synchronous data sources are represented by the
AgSimpleDataSourceDefinition interface.
Row data.
Fields in the table. If not provided, will be inferred from the data.
Table ID
Table display name. If not provided, a formatted version of
id will be used.
Fields
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By default, if no fields are provided, they will be inferred from the data.
It is also possible to provide and customise fields as part of the source definition.
The example above demonstrates customising fields. The country field has been titled
Location, and the age field has been hidden from the UI.
The format type of the field (provides default formatting, etc.).
Optional. How to retrieve the value from the data. Either the property key, or a callback. If undefined,
id will be used as the property key.
Optional. Cardinality of the field data. Improves performance if provided.
Optional. Does the field contain blank values. Improves performance if provided.
Field ID.
Display name.
Field description. Displayed in the Field Panel
Set to
true to hide from being selected in the UI. Field can still be used for joins.
Optional. How the field values will be serialized into state. Defaults to format serializer.
Optional. How the field values will be deserialized from state. Defaults to format deserializer.
Optional. How the field values will be displayed. Defaults to format value formatter.
Optional. How blank values will be displayed. Defaults to format blank value.
Optional. Will be passed to the value formatter.
Multiple Tables
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When multiple tables are provided, they can be linked by providing Relationships.
Reloading Data
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Synchronous data can be reloaded by passing updated data sources to the
data property.
Note that only the data will be updated. Data sources cannot be added or removed, and fields cannot be updated.