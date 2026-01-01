Custom widgets allow you to add your own widgets to AG Studio. Use them when the provided widgets do not meet your requirements.

The example above demonstrates a custom widget showing a single data value.

Implementing a Custom Widget Copy Link

To provide a custom widget, implement the AgWidgetDefinition interface.

Custom widgets are provided to the widgets property, similar to Customising the Available Widgets.

Provide the custom widget definitions to the createWidgets(params) helper function, and add them to the menu.

< ag - studio [ widgets ] = "widgets" / > this . widgets = ( widgetConfig ) => createWidgets < CustomRegistry > ( { additionalTypes : [ customWidgetDefinition ] , menu : [ ... widgetConfig . menu , { label : 'Custom' , widgetIds : [ 'customWidget' ] , } , ] } ) ;

For the types to work correctly, the custom widgets should be defined in the Registry Type.

interface CustomRegistry extends AgBaseRegistry { widgets : readonly ( AgDefaultWidgetDefinition | CustomWidgetDefinition ) [ ] }

Data Mapping Copy Link

The dataMapping property defines the fields or fieldsets that are required to configure the widget, and the required relationships between them.

For example, to configure a line chart, the data mapping might look like this:

const dataMapping = { xAxisKey : { type : 'field' , supportedRoles : [ 'category' , 'numeric' , 'temporal' ] , requires : { cardinality : 'many' } , required : true , sort : true , aiDescription : 'Field for the x axis.' , } , yAxisKey : { type : 'fieldset' , supportedRoles : [ 'numeric' ] , requires : { per : 'dataMapping.xAxisKey' , cardinality : 'one' } , required : true , sort : true , aiDescription : 'Field(s) for the y axis. Each field becomes a separate series.' , } , } ;

Custom Widget Component Copy Link

The custom component is an Angular component that implements the AgCustomComponent interface.

ag Init Copy Link Function Called once on initialisation with params for rendering this component. refresh Copy Link Function Called for every subsequent params update.

The agInit and refresh methods receive params of type AgWidgetParams .

widget Id Copy Link string Widget ID. widget Type Copy Link string Widget type. format Copy Link TWidget['format'] Widget format as constructed from the widget form. data Mapping Copy Link AgWidgetDataMapping<TWidget> Widget data mapping values. sort Copy Link AgWidgetSort[] | undefined Widget sort if defined.

config Copy Link AgWidgetConfig<TOptions> Widget configuration. widget Api Copy Link AgWidgetApi Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data. api Copy Link AgStudioApi Studio API. context Copy Link TContext Application context as set on context Studio property.

Custom Widget Params Copy Link

config Copy Link AgWidgetConfig<TOptions> Widget configuration. widget Api Copy Link AgWidgetApi Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data. api Copy Link AgStudioApi Studio API. context Copy Link TContext Application context as set on context Studio property.

Display State Copy Link

Widgets have four different display states that can be set via widgetApi.setDisplayState(state, metadata?) . These will trigger different overlays to be displayed by the layout on top of the widget. The states are:

displayed - The widget has data and is ready to display. Studio will show no overlay; the widget is rendered normally.

- The widget has data and is ready to display. Studio will show no overlay; the widget is rendered normally. loading - The widget is loading. Metadata defaults to { prominent: true } for a solid loading overlay; use { prominent: false } for an unobtrusive refresh indicator that keeps the previous content visible.

- The widget is loading. Metadata defaults to for a solid loading overlay; use for an unobtrusive refresh indicator that keeps the previous content visible. noData - The widget has no data (e.g. everything is filtered out or the data is empty). Studio will show an overlay with "No data to display".

- The widget has no data (e.g. everything is filtered out or the data is empty). Studio will show an overlay with "No data to display". incompleteDataMapping - The widget does not have all of the required fields set. Studio will show an overlay with the field selection inputs.

Each time the widget updates, set the relevant status as needed.

widgetApi . setDisplayState ( 'loading' ) ; const response = await widgetApi . getData ( request ) ; widgetApi . setDisplayState ( 'displayed' ) ;

Loading Data Copy Link

Data is loaded via widgetApi.getData(request) . The request can be constructed from the data mapping values in the params.

fields Copy Link AgWidgetField[] List of fields to return in the query. Unaggregated fields will automatically be used for grouping. sort Copy Link AgSort[] Sort the result based on the provided fields. filter Copy Link AgFilter[] Additional filter to apply. Page-level filters and widget-level filters (including from filter widgets and cross filters) will be automatically applied. limit Copy Link AgLimit Limit the number of rows returned, or for pagination.

Form Copy Link

The widget form configures the form displayed in the edit panel. The values from the form are passed in the widget params.

See the Form Setup page for more details.

To implement cross-filtering from within a custom widget, the cross filter methods can be used from the widget API.

toggle Cross Filter Copy Link Function Set a cross filter. reset Cross Filter Copy Link Function Clear cross filter. get Cross Filter Selections Copy Link Function Get the current cross filter for this widget.

To support the cross filter highlight behaviour (similar to some of the default charts, e.g. column charts), enable it in the widget definition.

const widgetDefinition = { featureConfig : { crossFilter : { supportsHighlight : true } } } ;

When this is enabled, the data response will contain two datasets. The original data ( response.results ), and the cross-filtered data ( response.crossFilter ).

AI Integration Copy Link

For a custom widget to work with AI, the formatShape and ai properties must be defined in the widget definition.

The shape returned by formatShape is used to provide the AI with the schema for the format property of the widget, and to validate the format value the AI sets via state.

Using AG Grid and AG Charts in Custom Widgets Copy Link

As well as the built-in AG Grid and AG Charts widgets, it is possible to create your own custom widgets using AG Grid and AG Charts.

To match the AG Grid theming in Studio, use studioGridTheme and pass it to the theme grid option. For AG Charts, pass the result of getChartTheme(api) to the theme chart option, where api is the Studio API in the widget params.