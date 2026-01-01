Custom widgets allow you to add your own widgets to AG Studio. Use them when the provided widgets do not meet your requirements.
The example above demonstrates a custom widget showing a single data value.
Implementing a Custom Widget
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To provide a custom widget, implement the
AgWidgetDefinition interface.
Unique widget identifier (e.g., 'grid', 'value', 'column-chart-grouped').
Display label, or localisation key.
Optional icon for widget display. One of:
string - an SVG string
{ className: string } - A CSS class name
{ url: string } - A URL to an SVG
Optional data mappings for the widget (if required). This defines the type of fields and how they are used by the widget.
Optional format shape. The shape created by this function will be used for parsing the
format configuration. If provided,
format state will be passed through the
parse() method before being loaded into Studio. If using AI, the shape is required, as it uses the schema.
Form configuration using typed form builder.
Custom component. Either: a
string that matches a custom component in the studio
components property; a custom Angular component; or a custom TypeScript component class (no Angular; working directly with the DOM).
Default widget size when created.
Minimum widget size constraints.
Optional toolbar configuration.
Optional frame style (defaults to standard widget frame).
Optional feature configuration.
Optional options passed directly to widget.
Optional structured AI metadata for this widget type.
Custom widgets are provided to the
widgets property, similar to Customising the Available Widgets.
Provide the custom widget definitions to the
createWidgets(params) helper function, and add them to the menu.
<ag-studio
[widgets]="widgets"
/* other studio properties ... */ />
this.widgets = (widgetConfig) => createWidgets<CustomRegistry>({
additionalTypes: [customWidgetDefinition],
menu: [
...widgetConfig.menu,
{
label: 'Custom',
widgetIds: ['customWidget'],
},
]
});
For the types to work correctly, the custom widgets should be defined in the Registry Type.
interface CustomRegistry extends AgBaseRegistry {
widgets: readonly (AgDefaultWidgetDefinition | CustomWidgetDefinition)[]
}
Data Mapping
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The
dataMapping property defines the fields or fieldsets that are required to configure the widget, and the required relationships between them.
For example, to configure a line chart, the data mapping might look like this:
const dataMapping = {
xAxisKey: {
type: 'field', // Only a single field allowed
// All types of value allowed
supportedRoles: ['category', 'numeric', 'temporal'],
requires: { cardinality: 'many' }, // Many values are accepted
required: true, // Required field - widget cannot be displayed without it
sort: true, // Show the sort menu
aiDescription: 'Field for the x axis.', // Description when used with AI
},
yAxisKey: {
type: 'fieldset', // Multiple fields allowed
supportedRoles: ['numeric'], // Only numeric values allowed
// For each `xAxisKey`, this must map to a single value
requires: { per: 'dataMapping.xAxisKey', cardinality: 'one' },
required: true, // Required field - widget cannot be displayed without it
sort: true, // Show the sort menu
// Description when used with AI
aiDescription: 'Field(s) for the y axis. Each field becomes a separate series.',
},
};
Custom Widget Component
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The custom component is an Angular component that implements the
AgCustomComponent interface.
Called once on initialisation with params for rendering this component.
Called for every subsequent params update.
The
agInit and
refresh methods receive params of type
AgWidgetParams.
Widget ID.
Widget type.
Widget format as constructed from the widget form.
Widget data mapping values.
Widget sort if defined.
Widget configuration.
Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data.
Studio API.
Application context as set on
context Studio property.
Custom Widget Params
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Widget configuration.
Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data.
Studio API.
Application context as set on
context Studio property.
Display State
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Widgets have four different display states that can be set via
widgetApi.setDisplayState(state, metadata?). These will trigger different overlays to be displayed by the layout on top of the widget. The states are:
displayed- The widget has data and is ready to display. Studio will show no overlay; the widget is rendered normally.
loading- The widget is loading. Metadata defaults to
{ prominent: true }for a solid loading overlay; use
{ prominent: false }for an unobtrusive refresh indicator that keeps the previous content visible.
noData- The widget has no data (e.g. everything is filtered out or the data is empty). Studio will show an overlay with "No data to display".
incompleteDataMapping- The widget does not have all of the required fields set. Studio will show an overlay with the field selection inputs.
Each time the widget updates, set the relevant status as needed.
widgetApi.setDisplayState('loading');
const response = await widgetApi.getData(request);
// ... process the response
widgetApi.setDisplayState('displayed');
Loading Data
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Data is loaded via
widgetApi.getData(request). The request can be constructed from the data mapping values in the params.
List of fields to return in the query. Unaggregated fields will automatically be used for grouping.
Sort the result based on the provided fields.
Additional filter to apply. Page-level filters and widget-level filters (including from filter widgets and cross filters) will be automatically applied.
Limit the number of rows returned, or for pagination.
Form
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The widget
form configures the form displayed in the edit panel. The values from the form are passed in the widget params.
See the Form Setup page for more details.
Cross-Filtering
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To implement cross-filtering from within a custom widget, the cross filter methods can be used from the widget API.
Set a cross filter.
Clear cross filter.
Get the current cross filter for this widget.
To support the cross filter highlight behaviour (similar to some of the default charts, e.g. column charts), enable it in the widget definition.
const widgetDefinition = {
// ...
featureConfig: {
crossFilter: {
supportsHighlight: true
}
}
};
When this is enabled, the data response will contain two datasets. The original data (
response.results), and the cross-filtered data (
response.crossFilter).
AI Integration
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For a custom widget to work with AI, the
formatShape and
ai properties must be defined in the widget definition.
The shape returned by
formatShape is used to provide the AI with the schema for the
format property of the widget, and to validate the
format value the AI sets via state.
Using AG Grid and AG Charts in Custom Widgets
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As well as the built-in AG Grid and AG Charts widgets, it is possible to create your own custom widgets using AG Grid and AG Charts.
To match the AG Grid theming in Studio, use
studioGridTheme and pass it to the
theme grid option. For AG Charts, pass the result of
getChartTheme(api) to the
theme chart option, where
api is the Studio API in the widget params.
Using AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise in a custom widget requires the relevant AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise licence.