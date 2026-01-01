To access the API, see Studio API.
Data
Reload all data from the data sources.
Lifecycle
Will destroy the Studio instance and release resources. If you are using a framework you do not need to call this, as Studio links in with the framework lifecycle. However if you are using native JavaScript, you need to call this to avoid a memory leak in your application.
Returns the
studioId for the current Studio instance as specified via the Studio property
studioId or the auto assigned Studio ID if none was provided.
Properties
Returns the Studio properties value for a provided key.
Updates a single Studio property to the new value provided. (Cannot be used on
Initial properties.)
If updating multiple options, it is recommended to instead use
api.updateProperties()
which batches update logic.
Updates the provided subset of Studio properties with the provided values. (Cannot be used on
Initial properties.)
State
Get the current state of Studio. Can be used in conjunction with the
initialState Studio property
or
api.setState() to save and restore Studio state.
Set the current state of Studio. Can be used in conjunction with
api.getState() or
onStateUpdated
to save and restore Studio state.
The state is expected to be a full state object, not a partial state object.
State must be updated immutably as Studio uses reference equality
to determine which parts of state have changed.