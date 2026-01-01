grid Accent Color Copy Link ColorValue The 'brand colour' for the grid, used wherever a non-neutral colour is required. Selections, focus outlines and checkboxes use the accent colour by default.

grid Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the grid. Many UI elements are semi-transparent, so their colour blends with the background colour.

grid Border Color Copy Link ColorValue Default colour for borders.

grid Border Width Copy Link LengthValue Default width for borders.

grid Border Radius Copy Link LengthValue Default corner radius for many UI elements such as menus, dialogues and form widgets.

grid Browser Color Scheme Copy Link ColorSchemeValue The CSS colour-scheme to apply to the grid, which affects the default appearance of browser scrollbars form inputs unless these have been styled with CSS.

grid Card Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Default shadow for elements that float above the grid and are intended to appear elevated but still attached e.g. dropdowns and cell editors.

grid Chrome Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for non-data areas of the grid. Headers, tool panels and menus use this colour by default.

grid Data Font Size Copy Link LengthValue Font size for data in grid rows.

grid Dialog Border Copy Link BorderValue Border colour popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.

grid Dialog Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow for popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.

grid Drag And Drop Image Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.

grid Drag And Drop Image Border Copy Link BorderValue Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.

grid Drag And Drop Image Not Allowed Border Copy Link BorderValue Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.

grid Drag And Drop Image Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow for the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns.

grid Dropdown Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Default shadow for dropdown menus.

grid Focus Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow around UI controls that have focus e.g. text inputs and buttons. The value must be a valid CSS box-shadow.

grid Focus Error Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow around UI controls that have focus and contain validation errors e.g. text inputs, text-areas. The value must be a valid CSS box-shadow.

grid Font Family Copy Link FontFamilyValue Default font family for all text. Can be overridden by more specific parameters like headerFontFamily .

grid Font Size Copy Link LengthValue Default font size for text throughout the grid UI.

grid Font Weight Copy Link FontWeightValue Default font weight for text throughout the grid UI.

grid Foreground Color Copy Link ColorValue Default colour for neutral UI elements. Most text, borders and backgrounds are defined as semi-transparent versions of this colour, resulting in a blend between the background and foreground colours.

grid Header Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for header and header-like components.

grid Header Font Family Copy Link FontFamilyValue Font family of text in the header and header-like components.

grid Header Font Size Copy Link LengthValue Size of text in the header and header-like components.

grid Header Font Weight Copy Link FontWeightValue Font weight of text in the header and header-like components.

grid Header Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of header and header-like components. NOTE: by default this value is calculated to leave enough room for text, icons and padding. Most applications should leave it as is and use headerVerticalPaddingScale to change padding.

grid Header Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of text in the header and header-like components.

grid Header Vertical Padding Scale Copy Link ScaleValue Multiply the header vertical padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%.

grid Icon Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour for icons, or inherit to take on the text colour of the containing component.

grid Icon Size Copy Link LengthValue The size of square icons and icon-buttons.

grid Invalid Color Copy Link ColorValue The colour for inputs and UI controls in an invalid state.

grid List Item Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of items in scrolling lists e.g. dropdown select inputs and column menu set filters.

grid Menu Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.

grid Menu Border Copy Link BorderValue Border around menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.

grid Menu Separator Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the dividing line between sections of menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.

grid Menu Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.

grid Menu Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.

grid Panel Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for panels and dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.

ShadowValue Default shadow for elements that float above the grid and are intended to appear separated from it e.g. dialogues and menus.

grid Spacing Copy Link LengthValue Amount of spacing around and inside UI elements. All padding and margins in the grid are defined as a multiple of this value.

grid Subtle Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of text and UI elements that should stand out less than the default.

grid Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Default colour for all text.

grid Toggle Button Width Copy Link LengthValue Width of the whole toggle button component.

grid Toggle Button Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of the whole toggle button component.

grid Toggle Button Off Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state.

grid Toggle Button On Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state.

grid Toggle Button Switch Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right).

grid Toggle Button Switch Inset Copy Link LengthValue The amount that the toggle switch is inset from the edge of the button.

grid Tooltip Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for tooltips.

grid Tooltip Error Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for tooltips showing errors.

grid Tooltip Border Copy Link BorderValue Border for tooltips.

grid Tooltip Error Border Copy Link BorderValue Border for tooltips showing errors.

grid Tooltip Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for tooltips.

grid Tooltip Error Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for tooltips showing errors.

grid Widget Container Horizontal Padding Copy Link LengthValue The horizontal padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.

grid Widget Container Vertical Padding Copy Link LengthValue The vertical padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.

grid Widget Horizontal Spacing Copy Link LengthValue The spacing between widgets in containers that arrange widgets horizontally.

grid Widget Vertical Spacing Copy Link LengthValue The spacing between widgets in containers that arrange widgets vertically.

grid Cell Horizontal Padding Copy Link LengthValue Padding at the start and end of grid cells and header cells.

grid Cell Horizontal Padding Scale Copy Link ScaleValue Multiply the cell horizontal padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%.

grid Cell Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of text in grid cells.

grid Cell Widget Spacing Copy Link LengthValue Horizontal spacing between widgets inside cells (e.g. row group expand buttons and row selection checkboxes).

grid Column Border Copy Link BorderValue Vertical borders between columns within the grid only, excluding headers.

grid Column Drop Cell Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.

grid Column Drop Cell Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.

grid Column Drop Cell Drag Handle Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the drag grip icon in the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.

grid Column Drop Cell Border Copy Link BorderValue Border for the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.

grid Column Hover Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour when hovering over columns in the grid. This is not visible unless enabled in the grid options.

grid Column Select Indent Size Copy Link LengthValue Amount of indentation for each level of children when selecting grouped columns in the column select widget.

grid Cell Editing Border Copy Link BorderValue Border around cells being edited.

grid Cell Editing Shadow Copy Link ShadowValue Shadow for cells being edited.

grid Full Row Edit Invalid Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for a row with invalid editor status.

grid Drag Handle Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the drag handle on draggable rows and column markers.

grid Find Match Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of matches used in Find.

grid Find Match Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of matches used in Find.

grid Find Active Match Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the active match used in Find.

grid Find Active Match Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the active match used in Find.

BorderValue Horizontal borders above footer components like the pagination and status bars.

grid Header Cell Background Transition Duration Copy Link DurationValue Duration in seconds of the background colour transition if headerCellHoverBackgroundColor or headerCellMovingBackgroundColor is set.

grid Header Cell Hover Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of a header cell when hovering over it, or transparent for no change.

grid Header Cell Moving Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of a header cell when dragging to reposition it, or transparent for no change.

grid Header Column Border Copy Link BorderValue Vertical borders between columns within headers.

grid Header Column Border Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of the vertical border between column headers. Percentage values are relative to the header height.

grid Header Column Resize Handle Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the drag handle on resizable header columns. Set this to transparent to hide the resize handle.

grid Header Column Resize Handle Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of the drag handle on resizable header columns. Percentage values are relative to the header height.

grid Header Column Resize Handle Width Copy Link LengthValue Width of the drag handle on resizable header columns.

grid Cell Font Family Copy Link FontFamilyValue Font family of text in grid cells.

grid Cell Font Size Copy Link LengthValue Font size of text in grid cells.

grid Cell Font Weight Copy Link FontWeightValue Font weight of text in grid cells.

grid Header Row Border Copy Link BorderValue Borders between and below header rows.

grid Icon Button Color Copy Link ColorValue Default colour for clickable icons.

grid Icon Button Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Default background colour for clickable icons.

grid Icon Button Background Spread Copy Link LengthValue The distance beyond the border of the clickable icons that the background extends to.

grid Icon Button Border Radius Copy Link LengthValue Corner radius of clickable icon background.

grid Icon Button Hover Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of clickable icons when hovered.

grid Icon Button Hover Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for clickable icons when hovered.

grid Icon Button Active Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of clickable icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.

grid Icon Button Active Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of clickable icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.

grid Icon Button Active Indicator Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the marker dot shown on icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.

grid Modal Overlay Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the overlay shown over the grid e.g. a data loading indicator.

grid Data Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour applied to grid rows.

grid Odd Row Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Alternative background colour applied to every other row to create a striped effect.

grid Pinned Column Border Copy Link BorderValue Vertical borders between columns that are pinned to the left or right and the rest of the grid.

grid Pinned Row Border Copy Link BorderValue Horizontal borders between the grid and rows that are pinned to the top or bottom and the rest of the grid.

grid Pinned Row Font Weight Copy Link FontWeightValue Font-weight for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Pinned Row Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Pinned Row Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Pinned Source Row Text Color Copy Link ColorValue Text colour for row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Pinned Source Row Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for the row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Pinned Source Row Font Weight Copy Link FontWeightValue Font-weight for the row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.

grid Range Selection Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of selected cell ranges. Choosing a semi-transparent colour ensures that multiple overlapping ranges look correct.

grid Range Selection Border Color Copy Link ColorValue The colour used for borders around range selections. The selection background defaults to a semi-transparent version of this colour.

grid Range Selection Border Style Copy Link BorderStyleValue Border style around range selections.

grid Range Selection Chart Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for cells that provide data to the current range chart.

grid Range Selection Chart Category Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for cells that provide categories to the current range chart.

grid Range Selection Highlight Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour to briefly apply to a cell range when the user copies from or pastes into it.

grid Range Header Highlight Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the grid header when any cell of that header is part of a range. This is not visible unless enabled in the cell selection options.

grid Row Drag Indicator Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder rows.

grid Row Drag Indicator Width Copy Link LengthValue Width of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder rows.

grid Column Drag Indicator Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder columns.

grid Column Drag Indicator Width Copy Link LengthValue Width of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder columns.

grid Row Numbers Selected Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of the Row Numbers cells when the range selects all cells for that row.

grid Row Border Copy Link BorderValue Horizontal borders between rows.

grid Row Group Indent Size Copy Link LengthValue The size of indentation applied to each level of row grouping - deep rows are indented by a multiple of this value.

grid Row Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of grid rows. NOTE: by default this value is calculated to leave enough room for text, icons and padding. Most applications should leave it as is and use rowVerticalPaddingScale to change padding.

grid Pagination Panel Height Copy Link LengthValue Height of the pagination panel at the bottom of the grid. Defaults to the higher of rowHeight or 22px.

grid Row Hover Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to transparent to disable the hover effect. NOTE: if you want a hover effect on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property.

grid Row Loading Skeleton Effect Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour of the skeleton loading effect used when loading row data with the Server-side Row Model.

grid Row Vertical Padding Scale Copy Link ScaleValue Multiply the row vertical padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%. Has no effect if rowHeight is set.

grid Select Cell Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour for selected items within the multiple select widget.

grid Select Cell Border Copy Link BorderValue Border for selected items within the multiple select widget.

grid Selected Row Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour of selected rows in the grid and in dropdown menus.

grid Value Change Delta Down Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value decreases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell.

grid Value Change Delta Up Color Copy Link ColorValue Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value increases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell.

grid Value Change Value Highlight Background Color Copy Link ColorValue Background colour to apply when a cell value changes and enableCellChangeFlash is enabled.

grid Wrapper Border Copy Link BorderValue Borders around the outside of the grid.