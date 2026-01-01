AG Studio is an embedded analytics component for building interactive dashboards. This guide covers the minimum code required to render a working dashboard with a single data source and a blank canvas.
1. Install
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Install the
ag-studio-react package from
npm:
npm install ag-studio-react
2. Create Studio
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Studio works with arrays of plain objects, where each array becomes a data source.
Render the
AgStudio component inside a sized parent (it automatically fills the available space) and set
mode to
"edit" so users can build and modify reports:
import { AgStudio } from 'ag-studio-react';
// Data to display in Studio (can also be loaded asynchronously)
const productData = [
{
productName: 'Printer',
category: 'Printing & Imaging',
brand: 'CleanSlate Office',
listPrice: 109.09,
unitCost: 92.26,
},
{
productName: 'Notebook',
category: 'Paper & Notebooks',
brand: 'PaperLine',
listPrice: 24.70,
unitCost: 14.19,
},
{
productName: 'Highlighters',
category: 'Writing Instruments',
brand: 'PaperLine',
listPrice: 10.34,
unitCost: 5.03,
},
// ... more rows
];
const App = () => {
const data = {
sources: [{
id: 'products',
data: productData,
}],
};
return (
<div style={{ height: '100%', width: '100%' }}>
<AgStudio data={data} mode="edit" />
</div>
);
};
3. Run your app
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The result is an empty AG Studio component that users can begin building reports with: