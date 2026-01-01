Data is provided to Studio using the
data property.
Data is retrieved from data sources. A data source represents one or more tables of data.
When multiple tables are provided, Relationships describe how the tables are linked.
There are two main types of data source:
- Synchronous Data Sources for data which has already been loaded in the application.
- Asynchronous Data Sources for data which is lazy loaded on demand.
It is also possible to Share Data between multiple instances of Studio by using a Data Engine.
The example above demonstrates configuring a single Synchronous Data Source.
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
sources: [{
id: 'medals',
data: [
{
year: 2000,
sport: 'Swimming',
country: 'United States',
// ... other fields
},
// ... other rows
],
}],
};
}, []);
<AgStudio data={data} />
Relationships
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When multiple tables are provided, if there are relationships between the data, then these should be provided alongside the data sources. This will allow fields from different tables to be displayed together in the same widget.
The example above demonstrates two tables, Medals and Capitals, linked together by country. Both tables are Synchronous Data Sources.
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
sources: [{
id: 'medals',
data: [
{
year: 2000,
sport: 'Swimming',
country: 'United States',
// ... other fields
},
// ... other rows
],
}, {
id: 'capitals',
data: [
{
country: 'United States',
capital: 'Washington DC',
// ... other fields
},
// ... other rows
],
}],
relationships: [
{
id: 'medals-capitals',
source: {
tableId: 'medals',
fieldId: 'country',
},
target: {
tableId: 'capitals',
fieldId: 'country',
},
type: 'many-to-one'
},
],
};
}, []);
<AgStudio data={data} />
Properties available on the
AgRelationDefinition interface.
ID of the relationship.
Source field.
Target field.
The cardinality of the relationship from the source field to the target field.
Data API
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Properties available on the
AgDataSourcesDefinition<TFormats extends AgFormats = AgFormats, TExpressionOperatorTypes extends AgExpressionOperatorTypes = AgExpressionOperatorTypes> interface.
One or more data sources.
When using multiple related tables, this describes the fields that link the tables together.
Expression field definitions for calculated columns.
Overrides to existing formats, or additional custom formats.