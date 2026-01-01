Studio supports a variety of data types. Instead of being defined directly on fields, data types are defined on Formats. A Format controls formatting along with other behaviour.
const fields = [
{
id: 'athlete',
format: 'textFormat' // textFormat uses the `string` data type
},
// ... other fields
];
When using Synchronous Data Sources and not providing fields, the format will be Inferred from the Data.
Data Types
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Each of the data types are described in the table below. The input type is the JavaScript type that is supported in the source data. The default Format is the Format that will be used when inferring fields.
|Data Type
|Input Type
|Default Format
string
string
textFormat
number
number
integerFormat /
decimalFormat
boolean
boolean
booleanFormat
date
Date | string | number
dateFormat
datetime
Date | string | number
dateTimeFormat
For
data and
datetime, the
string value is expected to be in ISO-8601 format, and the
number value is Unix epoch.
Formats
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Provided Formats
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|Format
|Data Type
|Default Display Format
textFormat
string
Text Value
integerFormat
number
100000
decimalFormat
number
123.00
booleanFormat
boolean
True /
False (or Locale equivalent)
dateFormat
date
31/12/2025 (or equivalent for user's locale)
dateTimeFormat
datetime
31/12/2025, 13:00:00 (or equivalent for user's locale/timezone)
percentageFormat
number
50%
currencyFormat
number
123.00
Each display format can be changed via the Format Options. It is possible to Override the Provided Formats globally or for individual fields.
Inferring Formats
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It is generally best practice to provide Field definitions with desired formats.
When using Synchronous Data Sources and not providing fields, the format is inferred from the data. Inference is based on the first non-null value in the data.
number values will be inferred as
integerFormat if the first value is an integer, otherwise as
decimalFormat.
Date values will be inferred as
dateTimeFormat.
When dates are represented as
strings, they will be inferred as
dateFormat if there is no time component, otherwise as
dateTimeFormat.
Format Options
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All the formats with
number data type use Intl.NumberFormat to perform the default formatting. This is set in the field/format
options as
format. This allows control over the number of decimal places plus many other things. E.g.
currencyFormat will not show a currency by default, but the currency can be set in the
Intl.NumberFormat object.
Similarly,
dateFormat and
dateTimeFormat use Intl.DateTimeFormat in
options.format.
See below for examples demonstrating how to customise this.
Overriding Provided Formats
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Provided Formats can be overridden by passing the result of the
createFormats function to the
formats property of the data sources definition.
The
overrides allow you to change any of the Format Properties (except the data type).
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
formats: createFormats({
overrides: {
textFormat: {
valueFormatter: ({ value }) => value.toUpperCase(),
},
currencyFormat: {
options: {
format: new Intl.NumberFormat(undefined, {
style: 'currency',
currency: 'GBP',
currencyDisplay: 'narrowSymbol',
maximumFractionDigits: 2,
}),
},
},
},
}),
// sources, etc.
};
}, []);
<AgStudio data={data} />
It is also possible to override all of the value formatting/serializing properties for individual fields by setting them on the field definition.
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
sources: [{
fields: [{
id: 'salePrice',
options: {
format: new Intl.NumberFormat(undefined, {
style: 'currency',
currency: 'USD',
currencyDisplay: 'narrowSymbol',
maximumFractionDigits: 2,
}),
},
// other field properties
}]
// other source properties
}],
};
}, []);
<AgStudio data={data} />
The following Format properties can be set directly on the field definition:
Optional. How the field values will be serialized into state. Defaults to format serializer.
Optional. How the field values will be deserialized from state. Defaults to format deserializer.
Optional. How the field values will be displayed. Defaults to format value formatter.
Optional. How blank values will be displayed. Defaults to format blank value.
Optional. Will be passed to the value formatter.
Providing Custom Formats
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Custom Formats can be created by passing the result of the
createFormats function to the
formats property of the data sources definition. The custom Formats are set via the
additionalTypes property. See the Format API for the list of properties that can be set on a custom Format.
If using Typescript, the custom Formats should be defined within a type that extends
AgFormats and passed to the
TFormats generic type parameter of the data source and field types, as well as the
createFormats function.
interface CustomFormats extends AgFormats {
myCustomFormat: AgFormatDefinition<'number'>;
}
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
formats: createFormats({
additionalTypes: {
myCustomFormat: {
dataType: 'number',
supportedRoles: ['numeric', 'category'],
supportedAggregations: ['sum'],
serializer: (value) => value,
deserializer: (value) => value,
valueFormatter: ({ value }) => `*${value}*`,
blankValue: '-',
},
},
}),
// sources, etc.
};
}, []);
<AgStudio data={data} />
Format API
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Properties available on the
AgFormatDefinition<TDataType extends AgDataType = AgDataType, TOptions = any> interface.
The data type.
How fields of this format can be used within widgets. Ordered by preference.
The supported aggregations for fields of this format.
How the field values will be serialized into state.
How the field values will be deserialized from state.
How the field values will be displayed.
How blank values will be displayed.
Optional. Will be passed to the value formatter.