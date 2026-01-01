AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World
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Getting started
OverviewQuick StartBuilding a Dashboard
Configuring Data
Data OverviewSync Data SourcesAsync Data SourcesData TypesExpressionsSharing Data
UI Customisation
Modes & LayoutStateThemingLocalisation
AI Assistant
OverviewBuilding an AdapterConfigurationAgentic Experience
User guide
User InterfacePage SettingsData SetupWidgetsFiltersWorking with AI

React Embedded AnalyticsVersion Compatibility

Listed below are the version compatibility requirements for AG Studio if they exist.

AG Studio and React Compatibility Chart Copy Link

The table below gives the ranges of compatible versions of AG Studio with React versions.

ReactAG Studio
16.8-19+1+

Typescript Compatibility Copy Link

The table below gives the minimum Typescript version for each AG Studio version.

AG StudioTypescript
1+>= 5.4.5

AG Grid and AG Charts Compatibility Copy Link

AG Studio requires specific versions of AG Grid and AG Charts, as described in the table below. If standalone instances of AG Grid or AG Charts are being used alongside AG Studio, they should be upgraded to the matching versions.

AG StudioAG GridAG Charts
1+35.2+13.2+

AG Grid Theming Compatibility Copy Link

AG Grid instances within AG Studio use the AG Grid Theming API. If you are using standalone instances of AG Grid with legacy themes alongside AG Studio, these must either be Migrated to the Theming API, or appear on separate pages (without the CSS loaded on the Studio page).

Documentation Archive Copy Link

To view AG Studio documentation for older versions, please refer to the Documentation Archive.