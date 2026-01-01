Listed below are the version compatibility requirements for AG Studio if they exist.
AG Studio and React Compatibility Chart
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The table below gives the ranges of compatible versions of AG Studio with React versions.
|React
|AG Studio
|16.8-19+
|1+
Typescript Compatibility
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The table below gives the minimum Typescript version for each AG Studio version.
|AG Studio
|Typescript
|1+
|>= 5.4.5
AG Grid and AG Charts Compatibility
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AG Studio requires specific versions of AG Grid and AG Charts, as described in the table below. If standalone instances of AG Grid or AG Charts are being used alongside AG Studio, they should be upgraded to the matching versions.
|AG Studio
|AG Grid
|AG Charts
|1+
|35.2+
|13.2+
AG Grid Theming Compatibility
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AG Grid instances within AG Studio use the AG Grid Theming API. If you are using standalone instances of AG Grid with legacy themes alongside AG Studio, these must either be Migrated to the Theming API, or appear on separate pages (without the CSS loaded on the Studio page).
Documentation Archive
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To view AG Studio documentation for older versions, please refer to the Documentation Archive.