The displayed text in Studio can be customised for localisation. You can achieve this by providing locale information in the required language. Use the localeText property to apply one of the provided locales, create a custom locale, or use the getLocaleText callback to integrate Studio with your application's localisation system.

locale Text Copy Link AgStudioLocaleText Initial A map of key->value pairs for localising text within Studio. get Locale Text Copy Link Function Initial A callback for localising text within Studio.

Provided Locales Copy Link

The default language of Studio is American English, however, we provide a number of translations that can be used as a starting point for commonly requested languages:

Language BCP47 Tag Locale Module Arabic (Egyptian) ar-EG AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_EG Bulgarian bg-BG AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_BG Chinese (Traditional) zh-HK AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_HK Chinese (Simplified) zh-CN AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_CN Chinese (Taiwan) zh-TW AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_TW Croatian hr-HR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_HR Czech cs-CZ AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_CZ Danish da-DK AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DK Dutch nl-NL AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_NL Finnish fi-FI AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_FI French fr-FR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_FR German de-DE AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE Greek el-GR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_GR Hebrew he-IL AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_IL Hungarian hu-HU AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_HU Italian it-IT AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_IT Japanese ja-JP AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_JP Korean ko-KR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_KR Norwegian (Bokmål) nb-NO AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_NO Persian fa-IR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_IR Polish pl-PL AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_PL Portuguese pt-PT AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_PT Portuguese (Brazil) pt-BR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_BR Romanian ro-RO AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_RO Slovak sk-SK AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_SK Spanish es-ES AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_ES Swedish sv-SE AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_SE Turkish tr-TR AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_TR Ukrainian uk-UA AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_UA Urdu (Pakistan) ur-PK AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_PK Vietnamese vi-VN AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_VN

Translations are provided as an illustration only and are not guaranteed to be accurate or error free. They are designed to show developers where to store their chosen phrase or spelling variant in the target language.

Using a Provided Locale Module Copy Link

All of the provided locales listed above are available in the ag-studio-locale package. To use any of the provided locales in your application, follow these steps:

First, import the desired locale module from the ag-studio-locale package. For example, to use the German locale, import AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE :

import { AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE } from 'ag-studio-locale' ;

Next, assign the imported locale object to the localeText property in your Studio properties:

const localeText = AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE ; < AgStudio localeText = { localeText } / >

Finally, ensure the ag-studio-locale module is listed as a dependency in your application's package configuration:

"dependencies" : { "ag-studio-locale" : "1.0.1" , ... }

The following example demonstrates applying the AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE locale to Studio:

Some localisation variables have ${variable} in them. When this occurs, it means that part of the string will be replaced by a variable value.

Customising a Provided Locale Copy Link

If you want to customise a provided locale, you can do so by creating a new object and merging the provided locale with your customisations.

import { AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE } from 'ag-studio-locale' ; const customGermanLocale = { ... AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_DE , } ; const studioProperties = { localeText : customGermanLocale , } ;

The example below shows this in action by adding a "zzz" prefix to each Locale key to create a new zzzLocale object, and then applying this customised locale to Studio:

Changing Locale Copy Link

Studio uses the locale as it is needed. It does not refresh as the locale changes. If your application allows changing the locale for the application, you must destroy and recreate Studio for it to use the new locale.

Creating a Locale Copy Link

By default, Studio does not require a locale. If no locale is provided, Studio will default to English. If a locale is provided but is missing values, the default English will be used for the missing values.

To create a new locale, translate based off of one of the provided locales in ag-studio-locale (it is recommended to use AG_STUDIO_LOCALE_EN ).

Locale Callback Copy Link

Providing a locale for Studio may not fit in with localisation libraries or localisation for a broader application. If you want Studio to take from an application-wide locale, then implement the getLocaleText callback to act as a bridge between Studio and the application's localisation.

The example below shows providing a callback for localisation. The example for simplicity just returns the default value in upper case. In a real world application, the callback would use the application's localisation.

In a real world application, the callback would look something like this:

const getLocaleText = ( params ) => { const studioKey = 'studio.' + params . key ; return applicationLocaleService ( studioKey ) ; }

RTL Text Direction (Right to Left) Copy Link