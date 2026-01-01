AG Studio is tested to work with a wide array of browsers and operating systems.

We test against all the browsers below. However we also work with other less common browsers by default. If the browser / platform you are using is not listed below, then we suggest testing the version of Studio you are interested in and making the decision for yourself. AG Studio is primarily concerned with supporting all common desktop and mobile browsers.

Desktop Browsers Copy Link

The officially supported desktop browsers are as follows:

Browser Supported Version Chrome Two latest major versions. Firefox Two latest major versions. Microsoft Edge Two latest major versions. Safari Two latest major versions.

Mobile Browsers Copy Link

The officially supported mobile browsers are as follows: