Expressions allow new columns to be generated off of the source data.
const expressionFields = [
{
id: 'revenue',
isMeasure: false,
expression: {
operator: 'multiply',
inputs: [
{ id: 'sales.unitPrice' },
{ id: 'sales.quantity' },
],
},
},
];
Expression fields are defined on the Data Source as an array of
AgExpressionFieldDefinitions. Each expression field consists of an field definition (similar to a normal Field Definition), along with the expression itself.
See Below for the expression field API.
Calculated Columns & Measures
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An Expression Field can produce two different outputs:
- Calculated Column - For example
Profit = Revenue - Cost.
- Measure - For example
Total Profit = SUM(Revenue - Cost).
Calculated Columns
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Calculated columns produce multiple outputs for multiple inputs, and can therefore be aggregated in the UI.
You must specify
isMeasure: false for Calculated Columns.
const expressionFields = [
{
id: 'profit',
isMeasure: false,
expression: {
operator: 'multiply',
inputs: [
{
operator: 'subtract',
inputs: [
{ id: 'sales.unitPrice' },
{ id: 'sales.unitCost' },
],
},
{ id: 'sales.quantity' },
],
},
},
// ...
];
Measures
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Measure columns produces a single output when given multiple inputs and therefore cannot be aggregated in the UI.
You must specify
isMeasure: true for Measures.
const expressionFields = [
{
id: 'totalProfit',
isMeasure: true,
expression: {
operator: 'subtract',
inputs: [
{ id: 'sales.unitPrice', aggregation: 'sum' },
{ id: 'sales.unitCost', aggregation: 'sum' },
],
},
},
// ...
]
Expression Types
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An expression is of one of three types:
- Function - A function applies an operator to one or more inputs.
- Value - A value is a fixed value (e.g. number, string, etc.).
- Field - A field refers to another field (either in the source data, or another expression field).
Function Expression
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const functionExpression = {
operator: 'multiply',
inputs: [
{ id: 'sales.unitPrice' },
{ value: 100 },
],
};
A function expression applies an operator to one or more inputs. Each input is another expression - a function, value or field.
See Below for the list of function expression operators.
Value Expression
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const valueExpression = {
type: 'number',
value: 100,
};
A value expression is a fixed value (e.g. number, string, etc.).
Field Expression
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const fieldExpression = {
id: 'sale.profit',
aggregation: 'sum,
};
A field expression refers to another field (either in the source data, or another expression field).
API
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Expression Field Definition
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The format type of the field (provides default formatting, etc.). If not provided, will be inferred from the expression.
Whether this expression creates a Measure or a Calculated Column. A Calculated Column produces a list of values, e.g. quantity × cost, even without a grouping. A Measure produces a single value e.g. SUM(quantity).
The expression for the field.
Field ID.
Display name.
Field description. Displayed in the Field Panel
Set to
true to hide from being selected in the UI. Field can still be used for joins.
Optional. How the field values will be serialized into state. Defaults to format serializer.
Optional. How the field values will be deserialized from state. Defaults to format deserializer.
Optional. How the field values will be displayed. Defaults to format value formatter.
Optional. How blank values will be displayed. Defaults to format blank value.
Optional. Will be passed to the value formatter.
Function Expression Operators
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Add two values together.
['number', 'number'] => 'number'
['string', 'string'] => 'string'
Subtract the second value from the first.
['number', 'number'] => 'number'
Multiply two values together.
['number', 'number'] => 'number'
Divide the first value by the second.
['number', 'number'] => 'number'
Remainder of the first value divided by the second.
['number', 'number'] => 'number'
Are the two values equal?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
['date', 'date'] => 'boolean'
['datetime', 'datetime'] => 'boolean'
['boolean', 'boolean'] => 'boolean'
['string', 'string'] => 'boolean'
Are the two values not equal?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
['date', 'date'] => 'boolean'
['datetime', 'datetime'] => 'boolean'
['boolean', 'boolean'] => 'boolean'
['string', 'string'] => 'boolean'
Is the first value less than the second?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
Is the first value greater than the second?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
Is the first value less than or equal to the second?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
Is the first value greater than or equal to the second?
['number', 'number'] => 'boolean'
Are both the values true?
['boolean', 'boolean'] => 'boolean'
Are either of the values true?
['boolean', 'boolean'] => 'boolean'
Negates the value.
['boolean'] => 'boolean'
Negates the value.
['number'] => 'number'
If the first value is true then return the second value, else return the third value.
['boolean', 'string', 'string'] => 'string'
['boolean', 'number', 'number'] => 'number'
['boolean', 'boolean', 'boolean'] => 'boolean'
['boolean', 'date', 'date'] => 'date'
['boolean', 'datetime', 'datetime'] => 'datetime'
Is the first value in any of the subsequent values?
['string', ...'string'] => 'boolean'
['number', ...'number'] => 'boolean'
['boolean', ...'boolean'] => 'boolean'
['date', ...'date'] => 'boolean'
['datetime', ...'datetime'] => 'boolean'
Is the value true?
['boolean'] => 'boolean'
Is the value false?
['boolean'] => 'boolean'
Is the value null?
['string'] => 'boolean'
['number'] => 'boolean'
['boolean'] => 'boolean'
['date'] => 'boolean'
['datetime'] => 'boolean'
Is the value not null?
['string'] => 'boolean'
['number'] => 'boolean'
['boolean'] => 'boolean'
['date'] => 'boolean'
['datetime'] => 'boolean'
Return the number of units defined by the first value that are between the second and third values.
'millisecond' | 'ms'
'second' | 'ss' | 's'
'minute' | 'mi' | 'n'
'hour' | 'hh'
'day' | 'dy' | 'y'
'week' | 'ww' | 'wk'
'weekday' | 'dw' | 'w'
'month' | 'mm' | 'm'
'quarter' | 'qq' | 'q'
'year' | 'yyyy' | 'yy'
'dayofyear'