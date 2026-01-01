Expressions allow new columns to be generated off of the source data.

const expressionFields = [ { id : 'revenue' , isMeasure : false , expression : { operator : 'multiply' , inputs : [ { id : 'sales.unitPrice' } , { id : 'sales.quantity' } , ] , } , } , ] ;

Expression fields are defined on the Data Source as an array of AgExpressionFieldDefinition s. Each expression field consists of an field definition (similar to a normal Field Definition), along with the expression itself.

See Below for the expression field API.

Calculated Columns & Measures Copy Link

An Expression Field can produce two different outputs:

Calculated Column - For example Profit = Revenue - Cost . Measure - For example Total Profit = SUM(Revenue - Cost) .

Calculated Columns Copy Link

Calculated columns produce multiple outputs for multiple inputs, and can therefore be aggregated in the UI.

You must specify isMeasure: false for Calculated Columns.

const expressionFields = [ { id : 'profit' , isMeasure : false , expression : { operator : 'multiply' , inputs : [ { operator : 'subtract' , inputs : [ { id : 'sales.unitPrice' } , { id : 'sales.unitCost' } , ] , } , { id : 'sales.quantity' } , ] , } , } , ] ;

Measures Copy Link

Measure columns produces a single output when given multiple inputs and therefore cannot be aggregated in the UI.

You must specify isMeasure: true for Measures.

const expressionFields = [ { id : 'totalProfit' , isMeasure : true , expression : { operator : 'subtract' , inputs : [ { id : 'sales.unitPrice' , aggregation : 'sum' } , { id : 'sales.unitCost' , aggregation : 'sum' } , ] , } , } , ]

Expression Types Copy Link

An expression is of one of three types:

Function - A function applies an operator to one or more inputs. Value - A value is a fixed value (e.g. number, string, etc.). Field - A field refers to another field (either in the source data, or another expression field).

Function Expression Copy Link

const functionExpression = { operator : 'multiply' , inputs : [ { id : 'sales.unitPrice' } , { value : 100 } , ] , } ;

function Expression Copy Link AgFunctionExpression A function expression applies an operator to one or more inputs. Each input is another expression - a function, value or field.

See Below for the list of function expression operators.

Value Expression Copy Link

const valueExpression = { type : 'number' , value : 100 , } ;

value Expression Copy Link AgValueExpression A value expression is a fixed value (e.g. number, string, etc.).

Field Expression Copy Link

const fieldExpression = { id : 'sale.profit' , aggregation : 'sum , } ;

field Expression Copy Link AgFieldExpression A field expression refers to another field (either in the source data, or another expression field).

API Copy Link

Expression Field Definition Copy Link

format Copy Link TFormat The format type of the field (provides default formatting, etc.). If not provided, will be inferred from the expression. is Measure Copy Link boolean Whether this expression creates a Measure or a Calculated Column. A Calculated Column produces a list of values, e.g. quantity × cost, even without a grouping. A Measure produces a single value e.g. SUM(quantity). expression Copy Link AgExpression<TExpressionOperatorTypes> The expression for the field. id Copy Link string Field ID. name Copy Link string Display name. description Copy Link string Field description. Displayed in the Field Panel hide Copy Link boolean Set to true to hide from being selected in the UI. Field can still be used for joins. serializer Copy Link AgFieldSerializer<InferDataTypeFromFormat<TFormat, TFormats>> Optional. How the field values will be serialized into state. Defaults to format serializer. deserializer Copy Link AgFieldDeserializer<InferDataTypeFromFormat<TFormat, TFormats>> Optional. How the field values will be deserialized from state. Defaults to format deserializer. value Formatter Copy Link AgFieldValueFormatter<InferDataTypeFromFormat<TFormat, TFormats>, TOptions> Optional. How the field values will be displayed. Defaults to format value formatter. blank Value Copy Link string Optional. How blank values will be displayed. Defaults to format blank value. options Copy Link TOptions Optional. Will be passed to the value formatter.