Apply filters to Pages and Widgets to change the data view.

Filters can be applied in a few different ways. Page and Widget Filters can be added in the Filters Panel, Filter Widgets can be used on the layout, or cross-filtering can be applied by interacting with a Widget. When Filter Widgets or cross-filtering apply a condition, it appears in the Filters Panel as a read-only card.

There are four types of filters in AG Studio:

Page Filters — apply to all Widgets on the page and are managed in the Filters Panel,

— apply to all Widgets on the page and are managed in the Filters Panel, Widget Filters — apply only to a specific Widget and are managed in the Filters Panel,

— apply only to a specific Widget and are managed in the Filters Panel, Cross-filtering — filters driven by interacting with a Widget,

— filters driven by interacting with a Widget, Filter Widgets — on-canvas filter controls that apply a page filter and appear as a read-only card in the Page Filters section.

Filters Panel Copy Link

The Filters Panel provides a centralised space for managing all filter types. Filters are presented as cards, organised by type.

In Edit Mode, filters can be added, removed, and reordered by dragging filter cards within a section. In View Mode, the configuration of Page Filters and Widget Filters can be changed, but filters cannot be added or removed.

Filter Widgets and cross-filtering conditions appear as read-only, collapsed cards, so the report user can see at a glance what is affecting the data display. Clicking a Widget Filter or Cross Filter card puts the origin Widget into focus.

Page Filters Copy Link

Page Filters apply to all Widgets on the current page. Page Filters should be used when a consistent slice of data is required across the whole page (for example, a single region or date range).

The example below shows a page with a date Page Filter applied. The filter affects all Widgets on the page — the KPIs and both bar charts (Net Sales by Region and Net Sales by Subcategory) all reflect the same filtered data.

Widget Filters Copy Link

Widget Filters apply only to one Widget. Widget Filters should be used when a Widget needs a different scope from the rest of the page (for example, one chart showing "Top 10" while other Widgets show all results).

The example below shows a page where a Widget Filter is applied only to the Net Sales by Subcategory chart, limiting it to three subcategories. The KPIs and Net Sales by Region chart are unaffected and show all data. Clicking the subcategory chart shows the active Widget Filter card in the Filters Panel.

Filter Types Copy Link

Page Filters and Widget Filters share the same filter types. The available types depend on the field and Widget.

Selection Filter Copy Link

Selection Filter should be used when picking one or more values from a list, which is particularly useful for filtering categorical fields where a value list is the most direct way to specify the condition. Selection Filter is available for both Page Filters and Widget Filters.

Simple Filter Copy Link

Simple Filter should be used when expressing a condition using operators (for example, equals, does not equal, contains, or numeric comparisons). Some filter UIs also support combining conditions with AND/OR. Simple Filter is available for both Page Filters and Widget Filters.

Rank Filter Copy Link

Rank Filter should be used to restrict a Widget to the Top N and/or Bottom N categories based on a numeric result. Rank Filter is only available as a Widget Filter, and only when the Widget produces a numeric output per category, which includes any numeric field — whether used as a group-by or with a numeric Aggregation (for example, Count, Sum, Average, Minimum, Maximum). Only one Rank Filter can be active per Widget.

When Rank Filter is enabled, separate Top and Bottom values can be entered, where N is an integer.

The field used for ranking must be present in the Widget's Data Mapping. The ranking result is determined by how that field is used in the Widget — for example, ranking by Line Net with an Average aggregation ranks categories by their average Line Net value; ranking by a numeric group-by field ranks categories by the field's value directly.

The example below shows two bar charts using Rank Filters: the top chart shows the Top 5 subcategories by Average Line Net, sorted descending; the bottom chart shows the Bottom 5 subcategories by Net Sales, sorted ascending. The Filters Panel shows the active Rank Filter cards on each widget.

Rank Filter respects all other active Filters, and ranking is applied after existing Filters. If N exceeds the number of available categories, all available results are shown.

If the Widget changes so the category no longer produces a numeric output, the Rank Filter is cleared and a non-blocking message explains why it was removed.

Cross-filtering is driven by interacting with a Widget. When values are selected in a Widget, the selection becomes a filter condition that can affect other Widgets on the page. When cross-filtering is active, an additional Cross Filters section appears between Page Filters and Widget Filters.

Cross-filtering is configured per widget and is on by default. Settings can be changed in the Edit Panel. Cross-filtering has three modes:

Cross Highlight — highlights proportional selection in the visualisation (pie, doughnut, bar, and column).

— highlights proportional selection in the visualisation (pie, doughnut, bar, and column). Cross Filter — redraws data under the cross-filter condition.

— redraws data under the cross-filter condition. None — disables cross-filtering.

The example below shows a page with mixed cross-filter settings. The KPI Widgets have cross-filtering disabled — they display totals that reflect all data and do not respond to cross-filter changes. The bar, column, and pie charts use Cross Highlight mode, so a selection shows a proportional highlight without redrawing the data. The line chart uses Cross Filter mode, so it redraws under the cross-filter condition. UK is pre-selected in Net Sales by Region and Mid-Market in Net Sales by Segment to show the Filters Panel and highlight effects on load.

When cross-filtering applies a condition, a read-only, collapsed filter card is shown in the Cross Filters section of the Filters Panel indicating the applied condition. Cross Filters cards can be clicked to put the origin Widget into focus, and the condition can be removed using the 'x' action on the card.

Cross-filtering is designed to be quick and reversible. Clicking the same selection again clears the condition, including when using cmd / ctrl for multi-select. If no cross-filtering is applied, the Cross Filters section is hidden.

Filter Widgets Copy Link

Filter Widgets are on-canvas filter controls that allow report consumers to filter the page using visible controls, without opening the Filters Panel.

AG Studio supports three types of Filter Widgets:

Type Description Input Requirements List A dropdown or list that allows selecting one or more values from available options. Any categorical or value field, such as product names, regions, or status Button Button-based controls that display distinct values as individual buttons for quick selection. Any categorical or value field, such as product names, regions, or status Date A date picker that allows selecting a date, date range, or predefined date ranges. Date or DateTime fields

Filter Widgets do not update in response to Page and Widget Filters or cross-filter conditions. In Edit Mode, clicking a Filter Widget puts it in focus and exposes its options in the Filters Panel, where the available options can be customised using a Widget Filter.

When a Filter Widget applies a condition, a read-only card appears in the Page Filters section of the Filters Panel, and the condition can be cleared using the 'x' action, which is equivalent to clearing the Filter Widget selection directly.

The example below uses List Filter Widgets to filter a nuclear dataset. Click values in any filter list to apply a condition and watch the corresponding card appear in the Filters Panel. Switch to Edit mode, click a Filter Widget to put it in focus, and update its options in the Filters Panel to see the available selections being customised.