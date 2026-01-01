Theming refers to the process of adjusting design elements such as colours, borders and spacing to match your applications' design.
Studio provides a range of methods for customising its appearance. These are described in brief below.
Studio shares the same theming API as AG Grid. For in depth details on customising themes, see the AG Grid Theming Documentation.
The default Studio theme is exported as
studioTheme.
Colours and Dark Mode
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Changing the colour scheme within Studio can be done by creating multiple themes, and updating the value of the
theme property. However, a common use case is to toggle between modes, such as light and dark.
Studio supports controlling the colour scheme by setting the
data-ag-theme-mode="mode" attribute on any parent element of Studio, commonly the
html or
body elements, where
mode is any of:
light
dark
dark-blue
It is also possible to define your own colour modes, by passing the mode name to the second parameter of
withParams. The example above defines custom colour schemes for light and dark mode and switches between them by setting the
data-ag-theme-mode attribute on the
body element:
const myTheme = studioTheme
.withParams(
{
backgroundColor: '#FFE8E0',
foregroundColor: '#361008CC',
browserColorScheme: 'light',
},
'light-red'
)
.withParams(
{
backgroundColor: '#201008',
foregroundColor: '#FFFFFFCC',
browserColorScheme: 'dark',
},
'dark-red'
);
Theme Params
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The example above demonstrates customising Studio by setting theme params via both the theme
withParams method and CSS variables.
const theme = studioTheme.withParams({
gridCellTextColor: 'pink',
chartAxisColor: 'blue',
});
<AgStudio theme={theme} />
--ag-chart-palette-fills-1-color: yellow
The CSS variable name is the theme param name in kebab-case, with an
--ag- prefix. E.g.
foregroundColor becomes
--ag-foreground-color.
The theme params are split into four types:
- Shared Theme Params (no prefix) - these may affect the Studio UI, grid widgets, and chart widgets.
- Studio Theme Params (prefixed
studio) - these only affect the Studio UI.
- Grid Theme Params (prefixed
grid) - these only affect grid widgets.
- Chart Theme Params (prefixed
chart) - these only affect chart widgets.
In most cases, the Studio, grid and chart theme params will inherit from the equivalent shared theme param.
E.g.
gridTextColor and
chartTextColor both inherit from
textColor.
See the Theme Reference for the full list of theme params.