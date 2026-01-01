The AI assistant uses a multi-agent architecture called the Agentic Experience (AX). Instead of a single AI handling everything, the system delegates tasks to specialised agents, each with its own instructions, tools, and responsibilities.
See It in Action
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The example below shows a full dashboard with three pre-loaded conversation threads. Open the AI panel to explore how the Lead delegates to Data, Layout, and Widget profiles.
What Is the AX?
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The AX is the orchestration layer that breaks complex requests into focused sub-tasks. When a user asks "Build me a sales dashboard", a single prompt is not enough; the system needs to inspect the data, create a plan, lay out widgets, and configure each one. The AX handles this by routing work through a team of specialised profiles.
Each profile is an independent AI persona. The Lead profile acts as the coordinator - it understands the user's intent, creates plans, and delegates to specialist profiles that do the actual work.
Built-in Profiles
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AG Studio includes five built-in profiles. Each has its own role, tools, and delegation permissions.
|Profile
|Role
|Tools
|Delegates To
|Lead
|Coordinator. Receives user messages, inspects context, delegates to specialists.
view_schema,
view_layout,
view_plan,
update_plan
planning,
data,
layout,
widget
|Planning
|Creates structured plans for dashboard construction.
create_plan
|-
|Data
|Explores and queries data sources. Answers data questions.
execute_query,
view_schema,
update_plan
|-
|Layout
|Adds widget shells and positions them on the page.
add_widgets,
set_widget_position,
view_layout,
view_plan,
update_plan
|-
|Widget
|Configures individual widgets - chart type, data mappings, titles, formatting.
configure_widget,
add_widget_filter,
remove_widget_filter
|-
The Widget profile is parameterised - when the Lead delegates to it, it specifies the widget type (e.g.
{ type: 'bar-chart-grouped' }), which tailors the configuration schema.
Tool Reference
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|Tool
|Description
view_schema
|Retrieves the current data schema - all data sources, fields, types, and relationships.
execute_query
|Runs a query against the loaded data sources. Supports aggregation-based and SQL-like query modes.
view_layout
|Retrieves the current layout - all widgets on the active page with positions, sizes, and types.
add_widgets
|Adds one or more widget shells to the page with a type and optional position.
set_widget_position
|Moves a widget to a specific position on the grid.
configure_widget
|Configures a widget's data mappings, title, subtitle, formatting, and type-specific options.
add_widget_filter
|Adds a filter to a specific widget.
remove_widget_filter
|Removes a filter from a specific widget.
add_filter
|Adds a global filter that applies to all widgets on the page.
remove_filter
|Removes a global filter.
create_plan
|Creates a structured plan for a complex task with numbered items and statuses.
view_plan
|Retrieves the current plan, if one exists.
update_plan
|Updates one or more items in the current plan - typically marking items as complete.
delegate_to
|Delegates a task to a specialist profile, creating a child conversation.
complete_task
|Signals that the current delegated task is complete and returns control to the delegating profile.
Walkthrough: "Build Me a Dashboard"
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Here is the full delegation sequence when a user asks for a dashboard:
1. Lead Receives the Message
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The Lead profile gets the user's message along with the current data schema and layout context. It calls
view_schema to understand the available data, then decides the task is complex enough to need a plan.
2. Lead Delegates to Planning
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The Lead uses the
delegate_to tool to hand off to the Planning profile. It passes a description of what the user wants and the schema context.
3. Planning Creates a Plan
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The Planning profile calls
create_plan to produce a structured plan - a list of items like "Add KPI card for total revenue", "Add bar chart for sales by category", etc. It then calls
complete_task to return control to the Lead.
4. Lead Delegates to Layout
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With the plan in hand, the Lead delegates to the Layout profile. The Layout agent calls
add_widgets to create widget shells on the page and
set_widget_position to arrange them. It returns the widget IDs.
5. Lead Delegates to Widget Agents
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The Lead delegates to multiple Widget agents - potentially in parallel. Each Widget agent receives a specific widget ID and its assigned plan item. It calls
configure_widget to set the chart type, data mappings, titles, and formatting. It may also call
add_widget_filter to apply widget-level filters.
6. Lead Confirms Completion
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Once all delegated tasks have returned, the Lead updates the plan (marking items complete) and sends a summary message back to the user.
Session Model
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The AX organises conversations into a clear hierarchy:
Threads
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A thread is a persistent conversation container. Users can create multiple threads within a single studio session. Each thread has its own conversation history.
Conversations
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Within a thread, each profile gets its own conversation. The main conversation belongs to the Lead. When the Lead delegates to a specialist, a new child conversation is created for that delegation.
Exchanges
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An exchange represents one user request through to full AI completion. It begins when the user sends a message (or when a delegation starts) and ends when the AI finishes responding. An exchange may contain multiple turns if the AI calls tools.
Turns
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A turn is a single iteration of the AI loop within an exchange. Turn 1 contains the user's input and the AI's initial response. If the AI calls tools, the tool results form the input for Turn 2, and so on until the AI produces a final text response or calls
complete_task.
Delegation
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The act of one profile handing off a task to another. The Lead profile delegates to specialists (Planning, Data, Layout, Widget) using the
delegate_to tool. The delegated agent works independently and returns results via
complete_task.