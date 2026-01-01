This page covers everything needed to get the AI assistant running after you have built an adapter.
Module Registration
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The AI assistant lives in
AgStudioAiModule, which must be registered before creating a studio instance.
import { AgStudioAiModule, AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio';
AgStudioModuleRegistry.registerModules([AgStudioAiModule]);
The AI module requires an AG Studio Pro with AI licence. It will not activate without a valid key.
The
ai Property
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The
ai property accepts your
AgAiAssistant adapter and is marked
@initial - it must be set at construction time and cannot be changed later.
const ai = myAdapter;
<AgStudio ai={ai} />
See Building an Adapter for how to create a valid
AgAiAssistant implementation.
Showing the AI Panel
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The AI panel is visible by default when an adapter is provided. You can control panel visibility via
initialState:
const ai = myAdapter;
const initialState = useMemo(() => {
return {
pages: [{ id: 'main', widgets: {}, widgetLayout: {} }],
selectedPageId: 'main',
panels: {
ai: {
collapsed: false, // panel visible and expanded
},
},
};
}, []);
<AgStudio
ai={ai}
initialState={initialState}
/>
Set
collapsed: true to start with the AI panel hidden. Users can toggle it at any time from the toolbar.
State Persistence
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AI conversation state is included automatically when you call
getState() and
setState(). The state object includes an
ai key containing the full
AgAiAssistantState - threads, conversations, exchanges, and artifacts.
// Save state (includes AI conversations)
const state = studioApi.getState();
localStorage.setItem('myReport', JSON.stringify(state));
// Restore state (restores AI conversations)
const saved = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('myReport')!);
studioApi.setState(saved);
You can also provide initial AI state at construction time. This can be used to save conversation state so history is preserved across sessions.
const ai = myAdapter;
const initialState = useMemo(() => {
return {
pages: [{ id: 'main', widgets: {}, widgetLayout: {} }],
selectedPageId: 'main',
ai: savedAiState, // AgAiAssistantState
};
}, []);
<AgStudio
ai={ai}
initialState={initialState}
/>
This is how the overview example pre-loads a completed conversation.
Next Steps
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- Agentic Experience - Understand the multi-agent orchestration system.