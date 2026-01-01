Custom widgets can use the built-in Studio form builder to edit their data and format settings.

The example above adds a Special Config section to the setup tab, with an input to control the font size of the value in the custom widget.

The form is provided via the form property of the widget definition.

form Copy Link Function Form configuration using typed form builder.

Form Setup Copy Link

The ID of each form item is a dot delimited path of the corresponding property within the widget config.

interface CustomWidgetStyle { valueFontSize ? : number ; } interface CustomWidgetDef { type : 'customWidget' ; dataMapping : { value : AgWidgetFieldReference [ ] ; } ; format ? : AgWidgetDataFormat < CustomWidgetStyle > ; }

For the above definition, the corresponding input ID for the valueFontSize property would be format.style.valueFontSize .

Form Helpers Copy Link

The form callback provides some helper functions to create form elements for the default properties (e.g. data mapping, titles, etc.).

const widgetDefinition = { form : ( params ) => { return params . createDefaults ( { dataMappingItems : [ { key : 'value' , label : 'Value' , } , ] , } ) ; } , }

create Defaults Copy Link Function Create the default tab group with a setup and format tab. Setup tab contains: Widget section Data mapping section (if data mapping exists) Cross filter section CSV export item Format tab contains: Titles section create Widget Section Copy Link Function Creates a section containing the widget type selector. create Data Mapping Copy Link Function Create the data mapping item. Either a section if multiple data mapping fields, or a single fieldset or field item. create Cross Filter Section Copy Link Function Creates a section containing the cross filter input. supportsCrossHighlight true if this widget supports cross highlight and therefore should show the cross highlight options create Title Group Copy Link Function Creates the title group. create Subtitle Group Copy Link Function Creates the subtitle group. create Caption Group Copy Link Function Creates the caption group. create Title Section Copy Link Function Creates the title section containing the title, subtitle and caption group.

Form Grouping Items Copy Link

The following form items allow for grouping/structuring the form items (e.g. they have children).

Item Interface Description Tab Group AgWidgetFormTabGroup / AgFormTabGroup A group of tab items. E.g. the top-level Setup / Format tab group in the edit panel for the default widgets. Tab AgWidgetFormTab / AgFormTab A child tab of a tab group item. E.g. the Setup tab in the edit panel for the default widgets. Section AgWidgetFormSection / AgFormSection A top-level collection of items. E.g. the Titles section in the edit panel for the default widgets. Group AgWidgetFormGroup / AgFormGroup A lower-level collection of items (with an optional toggle). E.g. the Title group in the edit panel for the default widgets.

Form Input Items Copy Link