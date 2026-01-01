AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World
Search
Getting started
OverviewQuick StartBuilding a Dashboard
Configuring Data
Data OverviewSync Data SourcesAsync Data SourcesData TypesExpressionsSharing Data
UI Customisation
Modes & LayoutStateThemingLocalisation
AI Assistant
OverviewBuilding an AdapterConfigurationAgentic Experience
User guide
User InterfacePage SettingsData SetupWidgetsFiltersWorking with AI

Vue Embedded AnalyticsQuick Start

AG Studio is an embedded analytics component for building interactive dashboards. This guide covers the minimum code required to render a working dashboard with a single data source and a blank canvas.

1. Install Copy Link

Install the ag-studio-vue3 package from npm:

npm install ag-studio-vue3

2. Create Studio Copy Link

Studio works with arrays of plain objects, where each array becomes a data source.

Render the AgStudio component inside a sized parent (it automatically fills the available space) and set mode to "edit" so users can build and modify reports:

<template>
    <div style="height: 100%; width: 100%">
        <AgStudio :data="data" mode="edit" />
    </div>
</template>

<script setup>
import { AgStudio } from 'ag-studio-vue3';

// Data to display in Studio (can also be loaded asynchronously)
const productData = [
    {
        productName: 'Printer',
        category: 'Printing & Imaging',
        brand: 'CleanSlate Office',
        listPrice: 109.09,
        unitCost: 92.26,
    },
    {
        productName: 'Notebook',
        category: 'Paper & Notebooks',
        brand: 'PaperLine',
        listPrice: 24.70,
        unitCost: 14.19,
    },
    {
        productName: 'Highlighters',
        category: 'Writing Instruments',
        brand: 'PaperLine',
        listPrice: 10.34,
        unitCost: 5.03,
    },
    // ... more rows
];

const data = {
    sources: [{
        id: 'products',
        data: productData,
    }],
};
</script>

3. Run your app Copy Link

The result is an empty AG Studio component that users can begin building reports with:

Next Steps Copy Link

Tutorial

New to AG Studio? Follow a step-by-step guide to build a complete multi-page dashboard from scratch.

Configuring Data

Already familiar with dashboard tooling? Learn more about how to configure data.