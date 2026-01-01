Studio state allows reports to be saved and restored. Reports can be created in edit mode, saved down as state, and then reloaded in view mode.
Saving and Restoring State
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<ag-studio
:initialState="initialState"
/* other studio properties ... */>
</ag-studio>
this.initialState = {
pages: [
{
id: 'page-1',
widgets: {
'1': {
type: 'grid',
dataMapping: {
cols: [
{ id: 'medals.country' },
],
},
},
},
widgetLayout: {
'page-1': {
xTrack: 0,
yTrack: 0,
xSpan: 24,
ySpan: 16,
},
},
},
],
selectedPageId: 'a',
};
State is provided to Studio on initialisation via the
initialState property.
State can be saved and restored on demand via the API methods
getState() and
setState().
Any time state changes, a
stateUpdated event is emitted with the latest state. When Studio is destroyed, the
studioPreDestroyed event is fired, which contains the latest state at the time.
These are all demonstrated in the above example. See the State API below for more details.
State is immutable. Studio uses reference equality to detect which parts of the state have changed, and updates them accordingly. If updating state and providing it back to Studio, ensure that a shallow copy is made to the depth of the changes.
Changing Pages
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Reports support multiple pages. These are all defined in state, with the currently displayed page set via the top-level
selectedPageId state property. The page can be changed by getting the latest state from Studio and setting back a copy with the
selectedPageId updated.
const state = api.getState();
api.setState({
...state,
selectedPageId: 'page-2',
});
State API
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Properties
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Initial state for Studio. Only read once on initialization. Can be used in conjunction with
api.getState() to save and restore Studio state.
API Methods
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Get the current state of Studio. Can be used in conjunction with the
initialState Studio property
or
api.setState() to save and restore Studio state.
Set the current state of Studio. Can be used in conjunction with
api.getState() or
onStateUpdated
to save and restore Studio state.
The state is expected to be a full state object, not a partial state object.
State must be updated immutably as Studio uses reference equality
to determine which parts of state have changed.
Events
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State has been updated.
Invoked immediately before Studio is destroyed. This is useful for cleanup logic that needs to run before Studio is torn down.