Widgets can be customised in multiple ways, including changing the list of available widgets, as well as changing the configuration for individual widgets.

Customise the Available Widgets Copy Link

The example above changes the list of available widgets to:

Add new groups of widgets

Show one of the groups collapsed by default

Re-use one of the default widget groups

Change the default widget type when dragging fields to the Value widget

< ag - studio : widgets = "widgets" > < / ag - studio > this . widgets = createWidgets ( { menu : [ ] , defaultType : 'value' , } ) ;

See the Widget Configuration API below for details on the createWidgets helper function.

Change the Configuration for Individual Widgets Copy Link

The example above changes the configuration for the Table widget to update the label from 'Table' to 'Grid', and move the widget selection input to the bottom of the setup tab.

< ag - studio : widgets = "widgets" > < / ag - studio > this . widgets = createWidgets ( { overrides : [ { id : 'grid' , label : 'Grid' , } ] } ) ;

See the Widget Configuration API below for details on the createWidgets helper function.

Custom Widgets Copy Link

To create your own widgets for AG Studio, see the Custom Widgets documentation.

Widget Configuration API Copy Link

widgets Copy Link AgWidgetsConfig<TRegistry> | ((widgets: AgWidgetsConfig<TRegistry>) => AgWidgetsConfig<TRegistry>) Configure widgets: Add custom widgets Override provided widgets Change displayed widgets Change default widget type when dragging fields

Widget configuration is set using the widgets property. The easiest way to provide configuration is using the createWidgets(params) helper function, where params are of type AgCreateWidgetsParams :

menu Copy Link AgWidgetMenuGroup<TRegistry>[] Configures the widget menu that is displayed in the widgets tab in the edit panel, and the widget selection input. overrides Copy Link AgWidgetOverrideDefinition<TRegistry>[] Overrides to the default widgets. default Type Copy Link AgWidgetType<TRegistry> The default widget type created when dragging fields into the layout.

CSV Export Copy Link

Table and Chart Widgets support exporting their data as a CSV file via the toolbar. Values are formatted the same way as in the Widget.

By default, exports are limited to 1,000 rows by applying a LIMIT on the related query. Set maxExportRows on dataOptions to change this.

< ag - studio : dataOptions = "dataOptions" > < / ag - studio > this . dataOptions = { maxExportRows : 5000 , } ;