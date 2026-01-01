Asynchronous data sources can be used to lazy load data on demand.
An asynchronous data source represents one or more tables of data.
<ag-studio
:data="data"
/* other studio properties ... */>
</ag-studio>
this.data = {
sources: [{
id: 'medalsSource',
dataShape: 'row',
getData: async (tableId) => {
const data = await fetchData(tableId);
return { data };
},
tables: [
{
id: 'medals',
fields: [
{
id: 'athlete',
format: 'textFormat',
},
// ... other fields
],
},
// ... other tables
],
}],
};
Asynchronous data sources can return row-based or column-based data. This is determined by the
dataShape property.
Properties available on the
AgDataSourceDefinition<TDataShape extends AgDataShape, TFormats extends AgFormats = AgFormats> interface.
Data source ID
Data source display name. If not provided, a formatted version of
id will be used.
Callback to return the data for the provided table and fields
'row' if the data is row-based, or
'column' if the data is column-based.
One or more tables that are provided by this data source.
Multiple Tables
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When multiple tables are provided, they can be linked by providing Relationships.
Reloading Data
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Data can be reloaded by calling
api.reload().