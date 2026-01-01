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Vue Embedded AnalyticsCustom Widgets

Custom widgets allow you to add your own widgets to AG Studio. Use them when the provided widgets do not meet your requirements.

The example above demonstrates a custom widget showing a single data value.

Implementing a Custom Widget Copy Link

To provide a custom widget, implement the AgWidgetDefinition interface.

idCopy Link
TWidgetType
Unique widget identifier (e.g., 'grid', 'value', 'column-chart-grouped').
labelCopy Link
string
Display label, or localisation key.
iconCopy Link
AgCustomIcon
Optional icon for widget display. One of:
  • string - an SVG string
  • { className: string } - A CSS class name
  • { url: string } - A URL to an SVG
    • dataMappingCopy Link
    AgDataMappingDefinitions<keyof TOut['dataMapping'] & string>
    Optional data mappings for the widget (if required). This defines the type of fields and how they are used by the widget.
    formatShapeCopy Link
    Function
    Optional format shape. The shape created by this function will be used for parsing the format configuration. If provided, format state will be passed through the parse() method before being loaded into Studio. If using AI, the shape is required, as it uses the schema.
    formCopy Link
    Function
    Form configuration using typed form builder.
    compCopy Link
    string | Component<AgWidgetParams<TOut>> | (new () => AgTypeScriptComponent<AgWidgetParams<TOut>>)
    Custom component Either: a string that matches a Vue custom component; a custom Vue component; or a custom TypeScript component class (no Vue; working directly with the DOM).
    defaultSizeCopy Link
    AgWidgetSize
    Default widget size when created.
    minSizeCopy Link
    AgWidgetSize
    Minimum widget size constraints.
    toolbarCopy Link
    AgWidgetToolbarItem[]
    Optional toolbar configuration.
    frameCopy Link
    AgWidgetFrameStyle
    Optional frame style (defaults to standard widget frame).
    featureConfigCopy Link
    AgWidgetFeatureConfig
    Optional feature configuration.
    optionsCopy Link
    TOptions
    Optional options passed directly to widget.
    aiCopy Link
    AgWidgetAiMetadata
    Optional structured AI metadata for this widget type.

    Custom widgets are provided to the widgets property, similar to Customising the Available Widgets.

    Provide the custom widget definitions to the createWidgets(params) helper function, and add them to the menu.

    <ag-studio
    :widgets="widgets"
    /* other studio properties ... */>
</ag-studio>

this.widgets = (widgetConfig) => createWidgets<CustomRegistry>({
    additionalTypes: [customWidgetDefinition],
    menu: [
        ...widgetConfig.menu,
        {
            label: 'Custom',
            widgetIds: ['customWidget'],
        },
    ]
});

    For the types to work correctly, the custom widgets should be defined in the Registry Type.

    interface CustomRegistry extends AgBaseRegistry {
    widgets: readonly (AgDefaultWidgetDefinition | CustomWidgetDefinition)[]
}

    Data Mapping Copy Link

    The dataMapping property defines the fields or fieldsets that are required to configure the widget, and the required relationships between them.

    For example, to configure a line chart, the data mapping might look like this:

    const dataMapping = {
    xAxisKey: {
        type: 'field', // Only a single field allowed
        // All types of value allowed
        supportedRoles: ['category', 'numeric', 'temporal'],
        requires: { cardinality: 'many' }, // Many values are accepted
        required: true, // Required field - widget cannot be displayed without it
        sort: true, // Show the sort menu
        aiDescription: 'Field for the x axis.', // Description when used with AI
    },
    yAxisKey: {
        type: 'fieldset', // Multiple fields allowed
        supportedRoles: ['numeric'], // Only numeric values allowed
        // For each `xAxisKey`, this must map to a single value
        requires: { per: 'dataMapping.xAxisKey', cardinality: 'one' },
        required: true, // Required field - widget cannot be displayed without it
        sort: true, // Show the sort menu
        // Description when used with AI
        aiDescription: 'Field(s) for the y axis. Each field becomes a separate series.',
    },
};

    Custom Widget Component Copy Link

    The custom component is a Vue component that receives params of type AgWidgetParams, and has a refresh(params) method that is called when the params are updated.

    widgetIdCopy Link
    string
    Widget ID.
    widgetTypeCopy Link
    string
    Widget type.
    formatCopy Link
    TWidget['format']
    Widget format as constructed from the widget form.
    dataMappingCopy Link
    AgWidgetDataMapping<TWidget>
    Widget data mapping values.
    sortCopy Link
    AgWidgetSort[] | undefined
    Widget sort if defined.
    configCopy Link
    AgWidgetConfig<TOptions>
    Widget configuration.
    widgetApiCopy Link
    AgWidgetApi
    Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data.
    apiCopy Link
    AgStudioApi
    Studio API.
    contextCopy Link
    TContext
    Application context as set on context Studio property.

    Custom Widget Params Copy Link

    configCopy Link
    AgWidgetConfig<TOptions>
    Widget configuration.
    widgetApiCopy Link
    AgWidgetApi
    Widget API. Provides access to retrieve data.
    apiCopy Link
    AgStudioApi
    Studio API.
    contextCopy Link
    TContext
    Application context as set on context Studio property.

    Display State Copy Link

    Widgets have four different display states that can be set via widgetApi.setDisplayState(state, metadata?). These will trigger different overlays to be displayed by the layout on top of the widget. The states are:

    • displayed - The widget has data and is ready to display. Studio will show no overlay; the widget is rendered normally.
    • loading - The widget is loading. Metadata defaults to { prominent: true } for a solid loading overlay; use { prominent: false } for an unobtrusive refresh indicator that keeps the previous content visible.
    • noData - The widget has no data (e.g. everything is filtered out or the data is empty). Studio will show an overlay with "No data to display".
    • incompleteDataMapping - The widget does not have all of the required fields set. Studio will show an overlay with the field selection inputs.

    Each time the widget updates, set the relevant status as needed.

    widgetApi.setDisplayState('loading');
const response = await widgetApi.getData(request);
// ... process the response
widgetApi.setDisplayState('displayed');

    Loading Data Copy Link

    Data is loaded via widgetApi.getData(request). The request can be constructed from the data mapping values in the params.

    fieldsCopy Link
    AgWidgetField[]
    List of fields to return in the query. Unaggregated fields will automatically be used for grouping.
    sortCopy Link
    AgSort[]
    Sort the result based on the provided fields.
    filterCopy Link
    AgFilter[]
    Additional filter to apply. Page-level filters and widget-level filters (including from filter widgets and cross filters) will be automatically applied.
    limitCopy Link
    AgLimit
    Limit the number of rows returned, or for pagination.

    Form Copy Link

    The widget form configures the form displayed in the edit panel. The values from the form are passed in the widget params.

    See the Form Setup page for more details.

    Cross-Filtering Copy Link

    To implement cross-filtering from within a custom widget, the cross filter methods can be used from the widget API.

    toggleCrossFilterCopy Link
    Function
    Set a cross filter.
    resetCrossFilterCopy Link
    Function
    Clear cross filter.
    getCrossFilterSelectionsCopy Link
    Function
    Get the current cross filter for this widget.

    To support the cross filter highlight behaviour (similar to some of the default charts, e.g. column charts), enable it in the widget definition.

     const widgetDefinition = {
    // ...
    featureConfig: {
        crossFilter: {
            supportsHighlight: true
        }
    }
 };

    When this is enabled, the data response will contain two datasets. The original data (response.results), and the cross-filtered data (response.crossFilter).

    AI Integration Copy Link

    For a custom widget to work with AI, the formatShape and ai properties must be defined in the widget definition.

    The shape returned by formatShape is used to provide the AI with the schema for the format property of the widget, and to validate the format value the AI sets via state.

    Using AG Grid and AG Charts in Custom Widgets Copy Link

    As well as the built-in AG Grid and AG Charts widgets, it is possible to create your own custom widgets using AG Grid and AG Charts.

    To match the AG Grid theming in Studio, use studioGridTheme and pass it to the theme grid option. For AG Charts, pass the result of getChartTheme(api) to the theme chart option, where api is the Studio API in the widget params.

    Using AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise in a custom widget requires the relevant AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise licence.