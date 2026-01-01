AG Studio is provider-agnostic and does not bundle a connection to any LLM. To use the AI assistant, you must implement the AgAiAssistant interface, which translates between AG Studio's request format and your chosen AI provider.

The AgAiAssistant Interface Copy Link

The adapter is a plain object with one required method - executeTurn .

execute Turn Copy Link Function Execute a single turn of conversation with the AI. A turn consists of sending input and receiving a streamed response.

executeTurn Copy Link

executeTurn is called every time Studio needs an AI response. It receives an AgAiRequest and must return an AgAiResponseHandler synchronously. The handler provides both a real-time stream and a completion promise.

The Assistant Request Copy Link

Each call to executeTurn receives a request containing everything the AI needs.

input Copy Link AgAiConversationItem[] Conversation history to send to the AI, providing context. instructions Copy Link string System instructions for this specific turn, overriding defaults. AgToolSchema[] Tools available for the AI to use during this turn. tool Choice Copy Link 'auto' | 'none' | 'required' | AgAiToolChoice Strategy for how the AI should choose tools. 'auto': AI decides whether to use tools 'none': AI must not use tools 'required': AI must use at least one tool AgAiToolChoice: AI must use the specified tool response Format Copy Link AgAiTextFormat | AgAiJsonFormat Output format configuration controlling response structure.

The LLM Response Copy Link

executeTurn must return an AgAiResponseHandler - an object with a stream and a complete promise.

stream Copy Link { [Symbol.asyncIterator](): AsyncIterator<AgAiStreamEvent>; } Async iterable of stream events for real-time updates. Events are yielded as they arrive from the AI provider. complete Copy Link Promise<AgAiResponse> Promise that resolves when the response is fully complete. Contains the final, consolidated response data.

Stream Event Types Copy Link

The stream yields AgAiStreamEvent values. Each event has a type and event discriminator:

Type Event Description status created Response object has been created by the provider. status in_progress The AI is actively generating. status completed Generation finished. The event includes the final AgAiResponse . status failed Generation failed. error api , network , timeout , etc. An error occurred. Includes code and message . item added A new output item (message, tool call, reasoning) started. item done An output item finished. part added A content part within an item started (e.g. a text segment). part done A content part finished. delta update Incremental content - a text or argument chunk to append. delta done Final content for a part.

Tool Call Handling Copy Link

The adapter does not execute tools. Its only responsibility is to:

Pass AgToolSchema[] definitions to the LLM (via request.tools ). Relay tool call output items from the LLM response back through the stream. Studio intercepts tool calls, executes them internally, and feeds results back as function_call_output items in subsequent turns.

This means your adapter never needs to know what view_schema or configure_widget actually do - Studio handles all of that.

Interface Reference Copy Link

id Copy Link string Unique identifier for this response. created At Copy Link number Timestamp when the response was created (milliseconds since epoch). error Copy Link { /** Error code identifying the type of error. */ code: string; /** Human-readable error message. */ message: string; } | null Error details if the response failed, null otherwise. incomplete Details Copy Link { /** The reason for incomplete response. */ reason?: 'max_output_tokens' | 'content_filter'; } | null Details about why the response was incomplete. Present when the AI couldn't fully complete its response. output Copy Link AgAiOutputItem[] Output items produced by the AI (messages, tool calls, reasoning). status Copy Link 'completed' | 'failed' | 'in_progress' | 'cancelled' | 'queued' | 'incomplete' Current status of the response.

string Tool name. string Human-readable description for the LLM. AgJSONSchema JSON Schema describing the tool's parameters.

Next Steps Copy Link