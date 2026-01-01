This page covers everything needed to get the AI assistant running after you have built an adapter.

Module Registration Copy Link

The AI assistant lives in AgStudioAiModule , which must be registered before creating a studio instance.

import { AgStudioAiModule , AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio' ; AgStudioModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AgStudioAiModule ] ) ;

The AI module requires an AG Studio Pro with AI licence. It will not activate without a valid key.

The ai Property Copy Link

The ai property accepts your AgAiAssistant adapter and is marked @initial - it must be set at construction time and cannot be changed later.

< ag - studio : ai = "ai" > < / ag - studio > this . ai = myAdapter ;

See Building an Adapter for how to create a valid AgAiAssistant implementation.

Showing the AI Panel Copy Link

The AI panel is visible by default when an adapter is provided. You can control panel visibility via initialState :

< ag - studio : ai = "ai" : initialState = "initialState" > < / ag - studio > this . ai = myAdapter ; this . initialState = { pages : [ { id : 'main' , widgets : { } , widgetLayout : { } } ] , selectedPageId : 'main' , panels : { ai : { collapsed : false , } , } , } ;

Set collapsed: true to start with the AI panel hidden. Users can toggle it at any time from the toolbar.

State Persistence Copy Link

AI conversation state is included automatically when you call getState() and setState() . The state object includes an ai key containing the full AgAiAssistantState - threads, conversations, exchanges, and artifacts.

const state = studioApi . getState ( ) ; localStorage . setItem ( 'myReport' , JSON . stringify ( state ) ) ; const saved = JSON . parse ( localStorage . getItem ( 'myReport' ) ! ) ; studioApi . setState ( saved ) ;

You can also provide initial AI state at construction time. This can be used to save conversation state so history is preserved across sessions.

< ag - studio : ai = "ai" : initialState = "initialState" > < / ag - studio > this . ai = myAdapter ; this . initialState = { pages : [ { id : 'main' , widgets : { } , widgetLayout : { } } ] , selectedPageId : 'main' , ai : savedAiState , } ;

This is how the overview example pre-loads a completed conversation.

Next Steps Copy Link