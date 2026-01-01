The AI Assistant is a conversational side panel that translates natural language into fully configured dashboards. Users describe what they want, and a system of specialised AI agents collaborates to query data, plan layouts, create widgets, and configure them.

The AI Assistant is an experimental feature. Behaviour will be slightly different depending on the LLM being used, and results can vary across queries.

Try It Copy Link

The example below shows a partial dashboard with a few KPI widgets but no charts. Open the AI panel and try asking: "Add a line chart showing net sales over time".

What Can the AI Do? Copy Link

Build complete dashboards from a single prompt - layout, widgets, data bindings, and formatting.

from a single prompt - layout, widgets, data bindings, and formatting. Answer data questions by querying your data sources and summarising results.

by querying your data sources and summarising results. Add, move, and configure individual widgets - chart types, filters, titles, and more.

- chart types, filters, titles, and more. Apply and manage filters at the dashboard or widget level.

at the dashboard or widget level. Plan iteratively - create, review, and update structured plans before executing changes.

- create, review, and update structured plans before executing changes. Work across multiple data sources using relationships and joins.

Quick Setup Copy Link

Getting the AI assistant running requires three things:

1. Register the AI Module Copy Link

import { AgStudioAiModule , AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio' ; AgStudioModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AgStudioAiModule ] ) ;

The AI module requires an AG Studio Pro with AI licence.

2. Provide an Adapter Copy Link

AG Studio does not bundle a connection to any LLM. You must implement the AgAiAssistant interface, which translates between Studio's request format and your AI provider. See Building an Adapter for a complete guide.

import type { AgAiAssistant } from 'ag-studio' ; const adapter : AgAiAssistant = { executeTurn : ( request ) => { } , } ;

3. Pass the Adapter to Studio Copy Link

< ag - studio : ai = "ai" > < / ag - studio > this . ai = adapter ;

The AI panel appears automatically. See Configuration for panel visibility, state persistence, and more.

Key Concepts Copy Link

A quick reference for the terms used across the AI documentation.

Term Definition Assistant The conversational side panel that users interact with. It manages threads, orchestrates profiles, and presents results. Thread A persistent conversation container. Users can create multiple threads - e.g. one for sales analysis, another for inventory. Adapter Your implementation of AgAiAssistant - the bridge between AG Studio and your LLM provider. See Building an Adapter. Profile A specialised AI persona with its own instructions, tools, and delegation permissions. See Agentic Experience. Tool An action the AI can perform on the dashboard - viewing schemas, executing queries, adding widgets, and more.

For a deeper look at sessions, exchanges, turns, and delegation, see the Agentic Experience page.

Next Steps Copy Link