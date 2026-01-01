AG Studio is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and optionally register the AI module.

Installation Copy Link

Install the ag-studio-vue3 package, which also installs ag-studio :

npm install ag-studio-vue3

You can test AG Studio locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, Request a Trial Licence.

ag-studio-vue3 and ag-studio versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly. Matching AG Grid and AG Charts Versions are also required.

In order to access AI Features, register the AgStudioAiModule :

import { AgStudioAiModule , AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio' ; AgStudioModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AgStudioAiModule ] ) ;

It is also possible to register the AI module directly to an instance of Studio:

< ag - studio : modules = "modules" > < / ag - studio > this . modules = [ AgStudioAiModule ] ;

Importing Copy Link

Import the AgStudio component from the ag-studio-vue3 package: