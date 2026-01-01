AG Studio is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and optionally register the AI module.
Installation
Copy Link
Install the
ag-studio-vue3 package, which also installs
ag-studio:
npm install ag-studio-vue3
You can test AG Studio locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, Request a Trial Licence.
ag-studio-vue3 and
ag-studio versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly. Matching AG Grid and AG Charts Versions are also required.
In order to access AI Features, register the
AgStudioAiModule:
import { AgStudioAiModule, AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio';
// Register AI features
AgStudioModuleRegistry.registerModules([AgStudioAiModule]);
It is also possible to register the AI module directly to an instance of Studio:
<ag-studio
:modules="modules"
/* other studio properties ... */>
</ag-studio>
this.modules = [AgStudioAiModule];
Importing
Copy Link
Import the
AgStudio component from the
ag-studio-vue3 package:
import { AgStudio } from "ag-studio-vue3";