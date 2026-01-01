AG Studio is an embedded analytics component for building interactive dashboards. This guide covers the minimum code required to render a working dashboard with a single data source and a blank canvas.

1. Install Copy Link

Install the ag-studio package from npm :

npm install ag-studio

2. Create Studio Copy Link

Studio works with arrays of plain objects, where each array becomes a data source.

Render Studio inside a sized container (it automatically fills the available space) and set mode to 'edit' so users can build and modify reports:

< div id = " myStudio " style = " height : 100% ; width : 100% " > </ div >

import { createStudio } from 'ag-studio' ; const productData = [ { productName : 'Printer' , category : 'Printing & Imaging' , brand : 'CleanSlate Office' , listPrice : 109.09 , unitCost : 92.26 , } , { productName : 'Notebook' , category : 'Paper & Notebooks' , brand : 'PaperLine' , listPrice : 24.70 , unitCost : 14.19 , } , { productName : 'Highlighters' , category : 'Writing Instruments' , brand : 'PaperLine' , listPrice : 10.34 , unitCost : 5.03 , } , ] ; const studioApi = createStudio ( document . getElementById ( 'myStudio' ) ! , { data : { sources : [ { id : 'products' , data : productData , } ] , } , mode : 'edit' , } ) ;

3. Run your app Copy Link

The result is an empty AG Studio component that users can begin building reports with: