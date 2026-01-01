AG Grid
Best JavaScript Grid in the World
AG Charts
Best JavaScript Charts in the World
AG Studio
Best JavaScript Dashboard in the World
Search
Getting started
OverviewQuick StartBuilding a Dashboard
Configuring Data
Data OverviewSync Data SourcesAsync Data SourcesData TypesExpressionsSharing Data
UI Customisation
Modes & LayoutStateThemingLocalisation
AI Assistant
OverviewBuilding an AdapterConfigurationAgentic Experience
User guide
User InterfacePage SettingsData SetupWidgetsFiltersWorking with AI

JavaScript Embedded AnalyticsConfiguring Data

Data is provided to Studio using the data property.

Data is retrieved from data sources. A data source represents one or more tables of data.

When multiple tables are provided, Relationships describe how the tables are linked.

There are two main types of data source:

It is also possible to Share Data between multiple instances of Studio by using a Data Engine.

The example above demonstrates configuring a single Synchronous Data Source.

const studioProperties = {
    data: {
        sources: [{
            id: 'medals',
            data: [
                {
                    year: 2000,
                    sport: 'Swimming',
                    country: 'United States',
                    // ... other fields
                },
                // ... other rows
            ],
        }],
    },

    // other studio properties ...
}

Relationships Copy Link

When multiple tables are provided, if there are relationships between the data, then these should be provided alongside the data sources. This will allow fields from different tables to be displayed together in the same widget.

The example above demonstrates two tables, Medals and Capitals, linked together by country. Both tables are Synchronous Data Sources.

const studioProperties = {
    data: {
        sources: [{
            id: 'medals',
            data: [
                {
                    year: 2000,
                    sport: 'Swimming',
                    country: 'United States',
                    // ... other fields
                },
                // ... other rows
            ],
        }, {
            id: 'capitals',
            data: [
                {
                    country: 'United States',
                    capital: 'Washington DC',
                    // ... other fields
                },
                // ... other rows
            ],
        }],
        relationships: [
            {
                id: 'medals-capitals',
                source: {
                    tableId: 'medals',
                    fieldId: 'country',
                },
                target: {
                    tableId: 'capitals',
                    fieldId: 'country',
                },
                type: 'many-to-one'
            },
        ],
    },

    // other studio properties ...
}

Properties available on the AgRelationDefinition interface.

idCopy Link
string
ID of the relationship.
sourceCopy Link
AgRelationField
Source field.
targetCopy Link
AgRelationField
Target field.
typeCopy Link
AgRelationType
The cardinality of the relationship from the source field to the target field.

Data API Copy Link

Properties available on the AgDataSourcesDefinition<TFormats extends AgFormats = AgFormats, TExpressionOperatorTypes extends AgExpressionOperatorTypes = AgExpressionOperatorTypes> interface.

sourcesCopy Link
AgDataSource<TFormats>[]
One or more data sources.
relationshipsCopy Link
AgRelationDefinition[]
When using multiple related tables, this describes the fields that link the tables together.
expressionsCopy Link
AgExpressionFieldDefinition<TExpressionOperatorTypes, any, TFormats>[]
Expression field definitions for calculated columns.
formatsCopy Link
TFormats
Overrides to existing formats, or additional custom formats.