Studio calls your engine's execute() method with one or more AgExecuteRequest objects. Each request carries an AgStudioQuery that your engine translates into your backend's native query language. Return one AgExecuteResult per request, in the same order.

Query Anatomy Copy Link

Every field reference in an AgStudioQuery is an AgStudioQueryField object carrying key , fieldId , sourceId , and optional properties like aggregation .

Core Fields Copy Link

Field Purpose Shape axes Group-by dimensions for aggregation [{ dimensions: [{ field: { key, fieldId, sourceId } }] }] measures Aggregated columns [{ field: { key, fieldId, sourceId, aggregation: 'sum' } }] projection Raw columns when not aggregating (mutually exclusive with axes / measures ) [{ field: { key, fieldId, sourceId } }] filter WHERE clause tree (recursive groups with combinator , leaves with operator ) { combinator: 'and', conditions: [{ field, operator: 'equals', value }] } sort ORDER BY specification [{ field: { key, fieldId, sourceId }, direction: 'desc' }] limit LIMIT and OFFSET { count: 100, offset: 20 } computedFields Computed columns with expression ASTs and evaluation phase See Computed Fields

Additional Fields Copy Link

These fields appear when the dashboard uses features that require them. If your engine does not support a given field, the corresponding UI feature will not work correctly.

Field Purpose having Post-aggregation filter (SQL HAVING ) window Window functions ( rank , denseRank , rowNumber ) joins Multi-source joins (see Sources and Joins) scope Dimension-member slice for slicer/page-filter semantics distinct Row deduplication for projection-mode queries from Derived-table composition (SQL FROM (SELECT ...) )

Properties available on the AgStudioQuery interface. axes Copy Link AgAxisDefinition[] Dimension axes for OLAP aggregation. Only axes[0] is consumed in this engine revision — additional entries are reserved for future pivot/hierarchical modes. Empty axes: [] combined with measures yields a single grand-total group. Mutually exclusive with projection . measures Copy Link AgMeasureDefinition[] Measures aggregated at each cell. Required when axes is present. projection Copy Link AgDimensionDefinition[] Output columns for detail/raw-row queries. Mutually exclusive with axes / measures . joins Copy Link AgJoinClause[] Ordered join chain — the query's source topology. Omit for a single-source query. Engines must consume clauses in order and must not perform schema lookup to reconstruct the topology. filter Copy Link AgStudioFilterDefinition Row-level predicate applied BEFORE any aggregation (SQL WHERE semantics). Leaves reference source fields on the joined plan. Affects both the result set and the denominator used by measures with totalsScope: 'filtered' . having Copy Link AgStudioFilterDefinition Post-aggregation predicate applied to cells, AFTER measures are computed (SQL HAVING semantics). Leaves must reference measure aliases (via AgExprRef ) or dimension fields; row-level source fields are rejected. Cells the predicate rejects are dropped; the measure denominators are NOT recomputed. scope Copy Link AgScopeDefinition Dimension-member slice (MDX-inspired). Restricts the visible cells to the chosen members but — unlike filter — does NOT remove the excluded rows from the denominator used by measures with totalsScope: 'unrestricted' . Use for slicer/page-filter semantics where "% of total" should still divide by the full dataset. sort Copy Link AgStudioSortDefinition[] AgStudioSortDefinition[] window Copy Link AgStudioWindowDefinition[] AgStudioWindowDefinition[] limit Copy Link AgStudioLimitDefinition AgStudioLimitDefinition distinct Copy Link boolean Projection-mode row deduplication (SQL SELECT DISTINCT ). In aggregation mode, use distinct-within-measure aggregations ( countd etc.) instead. computed Fields Copy Link AgStudioComputedFieldDefinition[] Evaluation schedule for computed expression fields. Topologically sorted — engines evaluate in array order. Each entry carries the expression in AgStudioExpression AST form and an explicit evaluation phase. Synthetic entries decompose cross-source expressions into single-source intermediates. Absent when the query has no expression fields. from Copy Link AgStudioQuery Derived-table composition (SQL FROM (SELECT ...) ). Engines execute the inner query, materialise its result, and run the outer query over those rows. Each materialised level costs memory and latency, so engines should consider imposing a depth limit and rejecting deeper nesting with an error rather than silently truncating.

Computed Fields Copy Link

computedFields is a topologically sorted evaluation schedule. Each entry carries an expression AST and an explicit evaluation phase:

phase: 'pre-agg' : evaluated on source rows before grouping (SQL column expression)

: evaluated on source rows before grouping (SQL column expression) phase: 'post-agg' : evaluated on grouped output after measures are computed

: evaluated on grouped output after measures are computed synthetic: true : internally generated intermediates; exclude from user-facing result columns

Engines evaluate entries in array order. Each entry's dependencies are satisfied by prior entries or source scans.

Expression nodes are either operations ( { operator, inputs, options? } ) or leaves: field references ( { field: AgStudioQueryField } ), literals ( { literal: Primitive } ), or alias references ( { ref: string } ).

Field Identifiers Copy Link

Every field reference in a query is an AgStudioQueryField :

Property Where it comes from What to use it for fieldId Source-qualified column ID from getDataSources() : "sales.revenue" . For computed fields ( sourceId: '' ), a bare identifier like "pct_of_total" . Map to a backend column. Strip the source prefix for source fields; use as-is for computed fields. sourceId The id of the source the field belongs to: "sales" . Pick which backend table or endpoint the query targets. key An opaque string Studio builds per-field per-query. The column name in your result rows. Your result rows[i][field.key] must round-trip cleanly. Treat key as opaque; do not parse it.

Measure fields also carry aggregation (e.g. 'sum' , 'avg' , 'count' ). Access it via measure.field.aggregation .

Properties available on the AgStudioQueryField interface. key Copy Link string Composite identity key and output column alias. Treat as opaque — built by buildFieldKey . source Id Copy Link string Owning source ID; '' for computed/inline fields. field Id Copy Link AgStudioFieldIdentifier The underlying field identifier within the source. aggregation Copy Link AgAggregationFunction Aggregation function for measure fields; omitted for raw dimensions. determinant Copy Link string Additional identity component for fields that would otherwise collide on (sourceId, fieldId, aggregation) — e.g. window outputs with different orderings. source Alias Copy Link string Alias for self-joins — disambiguates multiple instances of the same underlying source in one query. expression Copy Link AgStudioExpression Inline expression AST — present for computed / inline fields (where sourceId === '' ) and also the mechanism for granularity transforms such as dateTrunc and numeric bucketing. is Measure Copy Link boolean Inline-field intent disambiguator. For inline fields, true marks a measure (lives under AgStudioQuery.measures ), false marks a dimension (lives under axes[].dimensions ). Validator rejects mismatched slot/intent pairs. data Type Copy Link AgDataType Optional data-type hint. Resolver-produced fields set this from the schema; hand-constructed queries may omit it, in which case the hydration step fills it in. HydratedField widens this to required.

Filter Structure Copy Link

The filter and having fields share the same recursive tree structure:

AgStudioFilterGroup : a boolean combinator ( 'and' , 'or' , or 'not' ) wrapping child nodes:

{ combinator : 'and' , conditions : [ ] , }

AgStudioFilterCondition : a leaf predicate on a single field:

{ field : { key , fieldId , sourceId } , operator : 'equals' , value : 'EMEA' , }

Walk the tree recursively: groups become parenthesised boolean expressions; conditions become backend predicates. See the reference examples for complete filter translation.

Properties available on the AgStudioFilterCondition interface. field Copy Link AgStudioQueryField AgStudioQueryField operator Copy Link | 'equals' | 'notEqual' | 'greaterThan' | 'greaterThanOrEqual' | 'lessThan' | 'lessThanOrEqual' | 'isNull' | 'isNotNull' | 'between' | 'isIn' | 'isTrue' | 'isFalse' 'equals' | 'notEqual' | 'greaterThan' | 'greaterThanOrEqual' | 'lessThan' | 'lessThanOrEqual' | 'isNull' | 'isNotNull' | 'between' | 'isIn' | 'isTrue' | 'isFalse' value Copy Link Primitive | Primitive[] | [Primitive, Primitive] undefined for isNull / isNotNull / isTrue / isFalse ; a 2-element array for between (check operator to distinguish from isIn ); an array for isIn ; single primitive otherwise. options Copy Link { crossFilter?: boolean; scopeDerived?: boolean } Routing metadata carried to the engine and explain output.

Properties available on the AgStudioFilterGroup interface. combinator Copy Link 'and' | 'or' | 'not' 'and' | 'or' | 'not' conditions Copy Link AgStudioFilterDefinition[] AgStudioFilterDefinition[]

Result Format Copy Link

Return an AgExecuteResult per request, discriminated on dataShape . Return 'rows' (default) or 'columns' depending on options.shape .

The dataShape discriminator on each result must match the data you return. If you set dataShape: 'columns' but populate rows (or vice versa), widgets will render empty.

Both shapes carry an AgResultMetadata object. rowCount is the number of rows in the returned result. When your engine applies a limit , set totalRowCount to the pre-limit row count.

Rows Format (default) Copy Link

return { dataShape : 'rows' , rows : [ { 'sales.region' : 'EMEA' , 'sales.revenue' : 123456 } , { 'sales.region' : 'APAC' , 'sales.revenue' : 234567 } , ] , metadata : { rowCount : 2 , totalRowCount : 5432 } , } ;

Columns Format Copy Link

const columns = new Map < string , ReadonlyArray < Primitive | null >> ( ) ; columns . set ( 'sales.region' , [ 'EMEA' , 'APAC' ] ) ; columns . set ( 'sales.revenue' , [ 123456 , 234567 ] ) ; return { dataShape : 'columns' , columns , metadata : { rowCount : 2 } , } ;

Properties available on the AgExecuteRequest<TShape extends AgResultShape = AgResultShape> interface. query Copy Link AgStudioQuery The query to execute against the data source. options Copy Link AgRequestOptions<TShape> Per-request options controlling result shape, cancellation, and validation. info Copy Link AgEngineCallInfo Advisory metadata for logging, tracing, and batch coalescing.

Properties available on the AgRowsResult interface. data Shape Copy Link 'rows' Discriminator — always 'rows' for this shape. rows Copy Link Record<string, unknown>[] Result rows keyed by output field alias. metadata Copy Link AgResultMetadata Row count and optional pre-limit total.

Properties available on the AgColumnsResult interface. data Shape Copy Link 'columns' Discriminator — always 'columns' for this shape. columns Copy Link Map<string, AgPublicColumnData> Column arrays keyed by output field alias. metadata Copy Link AgResultMetadata Row count and optional pre-limit total.

Sources and Joins Copy Link

When a widget pulls fields from multiple related sources (declared via Relationships), Studio produces a single AgStudioQuery with joins populated. Your execute() receives one query that spans multiple sources. Each field's sourceId and fieldId identify which backend table it belongs to, so your translator can resolve every reference.

If your backend does not support joins, throw a descriptive error when a query contains joins .

Batching and Cancellation Copy Link

Studio calls execute(...requests) with every request in the current render cycle. Each request carries an info object:

batchId : All requests in the same execute() call share a batchId . Use it to coalesce backend round-trips (e.g. one combined request per batch). When absent, treat each request independently.

All requests in the same call share a . Use it to coalesce backend round-trips (e.g. one combined request per batch). When absent, treat each request independently. queryId : Distinguishes independent queries from the same widget (e.g. 'rows' vs 'grandTotal' ). Studio uses widgetId + queryId as the cancellation key.

Each request carries an optional options.signal: AbortSignal . Propagate it into your backend call to cancel superseded queries:

const res = await fetch ( url , { signal : request . options ?. signal } ) ;

Errors Copy Link

Throw from execute() when the backend fails. Any failed request in a batch will cause the whole batch to fail. This is to avoid partial data flowing into Studio.

async execute ( ... requests : AgExecuteRequest < AgResultShape > [ ] ) : Promise < AgExecuteResult [ ] > { try { return await this . runQueries ( requests ) ; } catch ( error ) { throw { message : 'Backend query failed' , cause : error } ; } }

Reference Examples Copy Link

These are reference implementations for learning purposes. They are not production-ready integrations and will not cover every query feature. Use them as starting points for your own engine.

ClickHouse over HTTP Copy Link

Translates AgStudioQuery to ClickHouse SQL, posts it over HTTP, and returns the response. The dashboard queries ClickHouse's uk_price_paid dataset (~28M rows) without downloading any of it.

Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2021. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0. (Source, Fields)

REST API: World Bank Countries Copy Link

Queries the World Bank Open Data API. Supported predicates are sent as URL parameters; remaining filters, aggregation, and sorting are applied locally.

Contains data from The World Bank: Countries API, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0). (Terms of Use)