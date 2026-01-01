AG Studio is available for download from NPM or CDN. When using NPM, you need to import the package and optionally register the AI module.
NPM Installation
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Install the
ag-studio package:
npm install ag-studio
You can test AG Studio locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, Request a Trial Licence.
Matching AG Grid and AG Charts Versions are required to ensure that all features work correctly.
Registering AI Module
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In order to access AI Features, register the
AgStudioAiModule:
import { AgStudioAiModule, AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio';
// Register AI features
AgStudioModuleRegistry.registerModules([AgStudioAiModule]);
It is also possible to register the AI module directly to an instance of Studio:
createStudio(studioProperties, { modules: [AgStudioAiModule] });
Importing
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Import
createStudio from the
ag-studio package to create a new Studio component:
import { createStudio } from 'ag-studio';
CDN Installation
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To install AG Studio, include the following script tags in your HTML file:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-studio@1.0.1/dist/ag-studio.min.js"></script>
When installing via a CDN, you can access AG Studio via the
agStudio global variable. If using AI Features, use
agStudio.createStudioWithAi instead of
agStudio.createStudio to automatically register the AI module.