AG Studio is available for download from NPM or CDN. When using NPM, you need to import the package and optionally register the AI module.

NPM Installation Copy Link

Install the ag-studio package:

npm install ag-studio

You can test AG Studio locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, Request a Trial Licence.

Matching AG Grid and AG Charts Versions are required to ensure that all features work correctly.

Registering AI Module Copy Link

In order to access AI Features, register the AgStudioAiModule :

import { AgStudioAiModule , AgStudioModuleRegistry } from 'ag-studio' ; AgStudioModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AgStudioAiModule ] ) ;

It is also possible to register the AI module directly to an instance of Studio:

createStudio ( studioProperties , { modules : [ AgStudioAiModule ] } ) ;

Importing Copy Link

Import createStudio from the ag-studio package to create a new Studio component:

import { createStudio } from 'ag-studio' ;

CDN Installation Copy Link

To install AG Studio, include the following script tags in your HTML file:

< script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-studio@1.0.1/dist/ag-studio.min.js " > </ script >