AG Studio is provider-agnostic and does not bundle a connection to any LLM. To use the AI assistant, you must implement the
AgAiAssistant interface, which translates between AG Studio's request format and your chosen AI provider.
The AgAiAssistant Interface
Copy Link
The adapter is a plain object with one required method -
executeTurn.
Execute a single turn of conversation with the AI. A turn consists of sending input and receiving a streamed response.
executeTurn
Copy Link
executeTurn is called every time Studio needs an AI response. It receives an
AgAiRequest and must return an
AgAiResponseHandler synchronously. The handler provides both a real-time stream and a completion promise.
The Assistant Request
Copy Link
Each call to
executeTurn receives a request containing everything the AI needs.
Conversation history to send to the AI, providing context.
System instructions for this specific turn, overriding defaults.
Tools available for the AI to use during this turn.
Strategy for how the AI should choose tools.
Output format configuration controlling response structure.
The LLM Response
Copy Link
executeTurn must return an
AgAiResponseHandler - an object with a
stream and a
complete promise.
Async iterable of stream events for real-time updates. Events are yielded as they arrive from the AI provider.
Promise that resolves when the response is fully complete. Contains the final, consolidated response data.
Stream Event Types
Copy Link
The stream yields
AgAiStreamEvent values. Each event has a
type and
event discriminator:
|Type
|Event
|Description
status
created
|Response object has been created by the provider.
status
in_progress
|The AI is actively generating.
status
completed
|Generation finished. The event includes the final
AgAiResponse.
status
failed
|Generation failed.
error
api,
network,
timeout, etc.
|An error occurred. Includes
code and
message.
item
added
|A new output item (message, tool call, reasoning) started.
item
done
|An output item finished.
part
added
|A content part within an item started (e.g. a text segment).
part
done
|A content part finished.
delta
update
|Incremental content - a text or argument chunk to append.
delta
done
|Final content for a part.
Tool Call Handling
Copy Link
The adapter does not execute tools. Its only responsibility is to:
- Pass
AgToolSchema[]definitions to the LLM (via
request.tools).
- Relay tool call output items from the LLM response back through the stream.
- Studio intercepts tool calls, executes them internally, and feeds results back as
function_call_outputitems in subsequent turns.
This means your adapter never needs to know what
view_schema or
configure_widget actually do - Studio handles all of that.
Interface Reference
Copy Link
Unique identifier for this response.
Timestamp when the response was created (milliseconds since epoch).
Error details if the response failed, null otherwise.
Details about why the response was incomplete. Present when the AI couldn't fully complete its response.
Output items produced by the AI (messages, tool calls, reasoning).
Current status of the response.
Tool name.
Human-readable description for the LLM.
JSON Schema describing the tool's parameters.
Next Steps
Copy Link
- Configuration - Wire up the adapter and show the AI panel.