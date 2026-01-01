Synchronous data sources can be used when data has already been loaded in the application.

A synchronous data source represents a single table of data.

const studioProperties = { data : { sources : [ { id : 'medals' , data : [ { year : 2000 , sport : 'Swimming' , country : 'United States' , } , ] , } ] , } , }

Synchronous data sources are represented by the AgSimpleDataSourceDefinition interface.

data Copy Link TData[] Row data. fields Copy Link AgFieldDefinition<any, any, TFormats>[] Fields in the table. If not provided, will be inferred from the data. id Copy Link string Table ID name Copy Link string Table display name. If not provided, a formatted version of id will be used.

Fields Copy Link

By default, if no fields are provided, they will be inferred from the data.

It is also possible to provide and customise fields as part of the source definition.

The example above demonstrates customising fields. The country field has been titled Location , and the age field has been hidden from the UI.

Multiple Tables Copy Link

When multiple tables are provided, they can be linked by providing Relationships.

Reloading Data Copy Link

Synchronous data can be reloaded by passing updated data sources to the data property.

Note that only the data will be updated. Data sources cannot be added or removed, and fields cannot be updated.