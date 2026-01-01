Asynchronous data sources can be used to lazy load data on demand.

An asynchronous data source represents one or more tables of data.

const studioProperties = { data : { sources : [ { id : 'medalsSource' , dataShape : 'row' , getData : async ( tableId ) => { const data = await fetchData ( tableId ) ; return { data } ; } , tables : [ { id : 'medals' , fields : [ { id : 'athlete' , format : 'textFormat' , } , ] , } , ] , } ] , } , }

Asynchronous data sources can return row-based or column-based data. This is determined by the dataShape property.

Properties available on the AgDataSourceDefinition<TDataShape extends AgDataShape, TFormats extends AgFormats = AgFormats> interface. id Copy Link string Data source ID name Copy Link string Data source display name. If not provided, a formatted version of id will be used. get Data Copy Link Function Callback to return the data for the provided table and fields data Shape Copy Link TDataShape 'row' if the data is row-based, or 'column' if the data is column-based. tables Copy Link AgAsyncTableDefinition<TFormats>[] One or more tables that are provided by this data source.

Multiple Tables Copy Link

When multiple tables are provided, they can be linked by providing Relationships.

Reloading Data Copy Link