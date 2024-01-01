Add JavaScript Charts and JavaScript Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.

Your First JavaScript Chart

Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:

1. Provide a Container

Load the AG Charts library and create a blank container div:

<! doctype html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title > AG Charts Quick Start </ title > < script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-charts-community/dist/umd/ag-charts-community.js " > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = " myChart " > </ div > < script src = " index.js " > </ script > </ body > </ html >

2. Instantiate the JavaScript Chart

Create the Chart inside of your container div using create .

const options = { } ; const chart = agCharts . AgCharts . create ( options ) ;

3. Define Chart Data and Series

const options = { container : document . getElementById ( 'myChart' ) , data : [ { month : 'Jan' , avgTemp : 2.3 , iceCreamSales : 162000 } , { month : 'Mar' , avgTemp : 6.3 , iceCreamSales : 302000 } , { month : 'May' , avgTemp : 16.2 , iceCreamSales : 800000 } , { month : 'Jul' , avgTemp : 22.8 , iceCreamSales : 1254000 } , { month : 'Sep' , avgTemp : 14.5 , iceCreamSales : 950000 } , { month : 'Nov' , avgTemp : 8.9 , iceCreamSales : 200000 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'iceCreamSales' } ] , } ;

4. Running the JavaScript Chart

