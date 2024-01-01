Learn how to add AG Charts to your application.

Overview

Adding AG Charts to your application is simple and follows standard Node.js conventions for modular Javascript.

For Javascript projects not building bundles we also provide a pre-built UMD bundle for direct use.

Adding to Your Bundled Project

This is the recommended approach for modern application development. We expect most users will be using a tool such as rollup , webpack , esbuild , vite or the many other options to bundle their application.

Install NPM Package

NPM

Yarn npm install ag-charts-community npm install ag-charts-enterprise yarn add ag-charts-community yarn add ag-charts-enterprise

Use the Charts API

You can then use the Charts API to create and update chart instances:

Typescript / ES Modules

Common JS import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-community' ; AgCharts . create ( const agCharts = require ( 'ag-charts-community' ) ; agCharts . AgCharts . create ( ) ;

Enabling Enterprise Features

Enterprise Charts features are enabled by loading the ag-charts-enterprise module and setting your license key before using the Charts API.

Typescript / ES Modules

Common JS import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-enterprise' ; AgCharts . setLicenseKey ( 'your license key' ) ; const agCharts = require ( 'ag-charts-enterprise' ) ; agCharts . AgCharts . setLicenseKey ( 'your license key' ) ;

Without a Bundled Project

We provide a UMD bundle for direct inclusion in an application's HTML by adding a <script> element the <head> tag:

< head > < script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-charts-community@9.0.0/dist/umd/ag-charts-community.js " > </ script > < script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-charts-enterprise@9.0.0/dist/umd/ag-charts-enterprise.js " > </ script > </ head >

The Charts API is then available via the global agCharts :

< script > const options = { } ; agCharts . AgCharts . create ( options ) ; </ script >

Enabling Enterprise Features

Enterprise Charts features are enabled by loading the ag-charts-enterprise.js bundle and setting your license key before using the Charts API.