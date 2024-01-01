Learn how to add AG Charts to your application.
Overview
Adding AG Charts to your application is simple and follows standard Node.js conventions for modular Javascript.
For Javascript projects not building bundles we also provide a pre-built UMD bundle for direct use.
Adding to Your Bundled Project
This is the recommended approach for modern application development. We expect most users will be using a tool such as
rollup,
webpack,
esbuild,
vite or the many other options to bundle their application.
Install NPM Package
# Pick one package only, the Enterprise edition depends on Community.
# Install AG Charts Community edition.
npm install ag-charts-community
# Install AG Charts Enterprise edition.
npm install ag-charts-enterprise
# Pick one package only, the Enterprise edition depends on Community.
# Install AG Charts Community edition.
yarn add ag-charts-community
# Install AG Charts Enterprise edition.
yarn add ag-charts-enterprise
Use the Charts API
You can then use the Charts API to create and update chart instances:
import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-community';
AgCharts.create(/* chart options /*);
const agCharts = require('ag-charts-community');
agCharts.AgCharts.create(/* chart options */);
Enabling Enterprise Features
Enterprise Charts features are enabled by loading the
ag-charts-enterprise module and setting your license key before using the Charts API.
import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
AgCharts.setLicenseKey('your license key');
const agCharts = require('ag-charts-enterprise');
agCharts.AgCharts.setLicenseKey('your license key');
Without a Bundled Project
We provide a UMD bundle for direct inclusion in an application's HTML by adding a
<script> element the
<head> tag:
<head>
<!-- Pick one tag only, the Enterprise edition bundles Community too. -->
<!-- AG Charts Community edition. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-charts-community@9.0.0/dist/umd/ag-charts-community.js"></script>
<!-- AG Charts Enterprise edition. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ag-charts-enterprise@9.0.0/dist/umd/ag-charts-enterprise.js"></script>
</head>
The Charts API is then available via the global
agCharts:
<script>
const options = {
/* ... */
};
agCharts.AgCharts.create(options);
</script>
Enabling Enterprise Features
Enterprise Charts features are enabled by loading the
ag-charts-enterprise.js bundle and setting your license key before using the Charts API.
<script>
agCharts.AgCharts.setLicenseKey('your license key');
</script>