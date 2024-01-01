A Funnel Series illustrates how a value changes during a process, with a line representing the value at each stage and filled areas denoting the change between them.
Simple Cone Funnel
To create a Cone Funnel Series, use the
cone-funnel series type.
series: [
{
type: 'cone-funnel',
stageKey: 'group',
valueKey: 'value'
},
],
In this configuration:
stageKeydefines the stages which are used for the the lines of the cone funnel.
valueKeyprovides the numerical values which determine the width of line.
Horizontal Cone Funnel
To create a horizontal Cone Funnel Series, set the
direction to
horizontal.
{
direction: 'horizontal',
}
Customisation
{
fills: ["#5090DC", "#FFA03A", "#459D55"],
}
In this configuration:
- The fills for each drop off area are defined in the
fillsarray.
- The Cone Funnel series is reversed by providing the data items in the reverse order.